Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Apartment 2 at 539 Putnam Avenue is an entire floor of a brownstone on a bucolic, tree-lined, Bedford-Stuyvesant street. The apartment has been recently updated with refinished hardwood floors, track lighting, and custom window treatments. Light streams into the large living room through three large, south facing windows. The high ceilings and functional layout scream spaciousness. The large bedroom has two closets, and fits a queen sized bed comfortably. Both the living room and bedroom feature decorative fireplaces. Just outside the door of this owner-occupied three-family home you will find all that makes Bedford-Stuyvesant such a popular community in which to live. Neighborhood stalwarts like Peaches and Bar Lunatico anchor the bustling Lewis Avenue corridor nearby. The C train at Tompkins-Throop, Fulton Avenue buses, and multiple laundry options are also in close proximity. Virtual showings by appointment.,Apartment 2 at 539 Putnam Avenue is an entire floor of a brownstone on a bucolic, tree-lined, Bedford-Stuyvesant street. The apartment has been recently updated with refinished hardwood floors, track lighting, and custom window treatments. Light streams into the large living room through three large, south facing windows. The high ceilings and functional layout scream spaciousness. The large bedroom has two closets, and fits a queen sized bed comfortably. Both the living room and bedroom feature decorative fireplaces. Just outside the door of this owner-occupied three-family home you will find all that makes Bedford-Stuyvesant such a popular community in which to live. Neighborhood stalwarts like Peaches and Bar Lunatico anchor the bustling Lewis Avenue corridor nearby. The C train at Tompkins-Throop, Fulton Avenue buses, and multiple laundry options are also in close proximity.