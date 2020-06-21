All apartments in Brooklyn
539 Putnam Avenue

539 Putnam Avenue · (917) 806-9316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

539 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Apartment 2 at 539 Putnam Avenue is an entire floor of a brownstone on a bucolic, tree-lined, Bedford-Stuyvesant street. The apartment has been recently updated with refinished hardwood floors, track lighting, and custom window treatments. Light streams into the large living room through three large, south facing windows. The high ceilings and functional layout scream spaciousness. The large bedroom has two closets, and fits a queen sized bed comfortably. Both the living room and bedroom feature decorative fireplaces. Just outside the door of this owner-occupied three-family home you will find all that makes Bedford-Stuyvesant such a popular community in which to live. Neighborhood stalwarts like Peaches and Bar Lunatico anchor the bustling Lewis Avenue corridor nearby. The C train at Tompkins-Throop, Fulton Avenue buses, and multiple laundry options are also in close proximity. Virtual showings by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
539 Putnam Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 539 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
539 Putnam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 539 Putnam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 539 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
No, 539 Putnam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 539 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Putnam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 539 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 539 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 539 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 Putnam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 539 Putnam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
