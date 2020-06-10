500 Ocean Ave 1

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated elevator some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Ditmas Park Studio Available $1,600 - Property Id: 287423



Fully renovated apartment with hard wood floors, many closets, spacious bedrooms, on-site super in an elevator laundry building.

Heat and hot water and cooking gas included in the rent.



Short walk to Prospect Park, trains, shopping, and a few minutes away from an amazing night life.



A 30-minute ride on the B/Q will land you in Manhattan.

Streets lined with Victorian houses, the sweet smells of baked goods and the hustle, bustle and charm of prime Brooklyn living.



Due to covid, all applicants must be approved and then physical showing and lease signing is scheduled.

Call or text to apply. 646-504-4483.



Other apartments are coming up at amazing prices. Join waiting list and be first. broker fee applies.

good credit and solid income to be approved.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287423

Property Id 287423



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5807459)