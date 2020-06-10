All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
500 Ocean Ave 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

500 Ocean Ave 1

500 Ocean Ave · (646) 504-4483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,582

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Ditmas Park Studio Available $1,600 - Property Id: 287423

Fully renovated apartment with hard wood floors, many closets, spacious bedrooms, on-site super in an elevator laundry building.
Heat and hot water and cooking gas included in the rent.

Short walk to Prospect Park, trains, shopping, and a few minutes away from an amazing night life.

A 30-minute ride on the B/Q will land you in Manhattan.
Streets lined with Victorian houses, the sweet smells of baked goods and the hustle, bustle and charm of prime Brooklyn living.

Due to covid, all applicants must be approved and then physical showing and lease signing is scheduled.
Call or text to apply. 646-504-4483.

Other apartments are coming up at amazing prices. Join waiting list and be first. broker fee applies.
good credit and solid income to be approved.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287423
Property Id 287423

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Ocean Ave 1 have any available units?
500 Ocean Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,582 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 Ocean Ave 1 have?
Some of 500 Ocean Ave 1's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Ocean Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Ocean Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Ocean Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 500 Ocean Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 500 Ocean Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 500 Ocean Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 500 Ocean Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Ocean Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Ocean Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 500 Ocean Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 500 Ocean Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 500 Ocean Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Ocean Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Ocean Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Ocean Ave 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Ocean Ave 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
