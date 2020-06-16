All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:15 AM

453 7TH AVE.

453 7th Avenue · (917) 723-7584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

453 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Large SUN-FILLED Studio in Prime Park Slope. Spacious Full sized kitchen with dishwasher Pet ok. ( fee applies to dog )It won't last.** Note pictures in the ad is from similar unit in the same building. LevelGroup122662

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 453 7TH AVE. have any available units?
453 7TH AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 453 7TH AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
453 7TH AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 7TH AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 453 7TH AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 453 7TH AVE. offer parking?
No, 453 7TH AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 453 7TH AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 7TH AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 7TH AVE. have a pool?
No, 453 7TH AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 453 7TH AVE. have accessible units?
No, 453 7TH AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 453 7TH AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 7TH AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Does 453 7TH AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 7TH AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.

