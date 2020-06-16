Large SUN-FILLED Studio in Prime Park Slope. Spacious Full sized kitchen with dishwasher Pet ok. ( fee applies to dog )It won't last.** Note pictures in the ad is from similar unit in the same building. LevelGroup122662
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 453 7TH AVE. have any available units?
453 7TH AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 453 7TH AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
453 7TH AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.