Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Two bedroom, two bathroom, almost 1000 square feet available waterfront 416 Kent Avenue. On the 15th floor, featuring floor to ceiling windows, water, city, and bridge views make every room in this unit stunning. Laundry in unit, beautiful kitchen fully equipped with dishwasher and brand new appliances.



Master bedroom features en suite bathroom, walk-in closet, city and river views. Queen or king sized bed can fit! Guest room is perfect for an office, queen sized guest bed, with another large closet.



Gross rent is 6300 - with the lease extending until July 2021. Available immediately - bring offers. Certain items can be sold with the unit. Video upon request.



Built in 2016, this complex has everything:



SERVICES

24/7 Front Desk Concierge

Lifestyle Concierge

Free Private Shuttle Bus to the Marcy Avenue J & M Subway Lines



WELLNESS

Outdoor Rooftop Pool Club*

Wellness Spa*

Over 13,000 Square Feet of Indoor and Outdoor Fitness Facilities Including:

-Movement Studio

-Functional Training Room

-Outdoor Yoga Pavilion

-Outdoor Techno Gym



OUTDOOR

Over 34,000 Square Feet of Landscaping and Waterfront Access

Over 25,000 Square Feet of Outdoor Amenity Space

Landscaped Waterfront Deck with Direct Manhattan and River Views

Landscaped Roof Garden with Outdoor Lounge

Sunken Tranquility Garden

Private Waterfront Esplanade Courtyard

Outdoor Dining & BBQ's



LOUNGES

Waterfront Sunset Lounge & Gourmet Catering Kitchen

Billiard and Gaming Lounge

Lobby Co-working Lounge

Private Dining & Party Room

Quiet Lounge