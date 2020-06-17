All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 416 Kent Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
416 Kent Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 AM

416 Kent Avenue

416 Kent Ave · (704) 351-3110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

416 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1507 · Avail. now

$5,573

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
yoga
Two bedroom, two bathroom, almost 1000 square feet available waterfront 416 Kent Avenue. On the 15th floor, featuring floor to ceiling windows, water, city, and bridge views make every room in this unit stunning. Laundry in unit, beautiful kitchen fully equipped with dishwasher and brand new appliances.

Master bedroom features en suite bathroom, walk-in closet, city and river views. Queen or king sized bed can fit! Guest room is perfect for an office, queen sized guest bed, with another large closet.

Gross rent is 6300 - with the lease extending until July 2021. Available immediately - bring offers. Certain items can be sold with the unit. Video upon request.

Built in 2016, this complex has everything:

SERVICES
24/7 Front Desk Concierge
Lifestyle Concierge
Free Private Shuttle Bus to the Marcy Avenue J & M Subway Lines

WELLNESS
Outdoor Rooftop Pool Club*
Wellness Spa*
Over 13,000 Square Feet of Indoor and Outdoor Fitness Facilities Including:
-Movement Studio
-Functional Training Room
-Outdoor Yoga Pavilion
-Outdoor Techno Gym

OUTDOOR
Over 34,000 Square Feet of Landscaping and Waterfront Access
Over 25,000 Square Feet of Outdoor Amenity Space
Landscaped Waterfront Deck with Direct Manhattan and River Views
Landscaped Roof Garden with Outdoor Lounge
Sunken Tranquility Garden
Private Waterfront Esplanade Courtyard
Outdoor Dining & BBQ's

LOUNGES
Waterfront Sunset Lounge & Gourmet Catering Kitchen
Billiard and Gaming Lounge
Lobby Co-working Lounge
Private Dining & Party Room
Quiet Lounge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Kent Avenue have any available units?
416 Kent Avenue has a unit available for $5,573 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 416 Kent Avenue have?
Some of 416 Kent Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Kent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
416 Kent Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Kent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 416 Kent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 416 Kent Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 416 Kent Avenue does offer parking.
Does 416 Kent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 Kent Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Kent Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 416 Kent Avenue has a pool.
Does 416 Kent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 416 Kent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Kent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Kent Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Kent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Kent Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 416 Kent Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity