Amenities
Two bedroom, two bathroom, almost 1000 square feet available waterfront 416 Kent Avenue. On the 15th floor, featuring floor to ceiling windows, water, city, and bridge views make every room in this unit stunning. Laundry in unit, beautiful kitchen fully equipped with dishwasher and brand new appliances.
Master bedroom features en suite bathroom, walk-in closet, city and river views. Queen or king sized bed can fit! Guest room is perfect for an office, queen sized guest bed, with another large closet.
Gross rent is 6300 - with the lease extending until July 2021. Available immediately - bring offers. Certain items can be sold with the unit. Video upon request.
Built in 2016, this complex has everything:
SERVICES
24/7 Front Desk Concierge
Lifestyle Concierge
Free Private Shuttle Bus to the Marcy Avenue J & M Subway Lines
WELLNESS
Outdoor Rooftop Pool Club*
Wellness Spa*
Over 13,000 Square Feet of Indoor and Outdoor Fitness Facilities Including:
-Movement Studio
-Functional Training Room
-Outdoor Yoga Pavilion
-Outdoor Techno Gym
OUTDOOR
Over 34,000 Square Feet of Landscaping and Waterfront Access
Over 25,000 Square Feet of Outdoor Amenity Space
Landscaped Waterfront Deck with Direct Manhattan and River Views
Landscaped Roof Garden with Outdoor Lounge
Sunken Tranquility Garden
Private Waterfront Esplanade Courtyard
Outdoor Dining & BBQ's
LOUNGES
Waterfront Sunset Lounge & Gourmet Catering Kitchen
Billiard and Gaming Lounge
Lobby Co-working Lounge
Private Dining & Party Room
Quiet Lounge