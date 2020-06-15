415 3rd Street

Amenities

Pristine and thoughtfully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom floor-through home with stunning roof deck! This sprawling full floor apartment was fully renovated and finished with high end condo-like features from central air conditioning, cooks kitchen, solid oak hardwood flooring and in unit washer/dryer. When entering the home you are greeted by a beautiful blend of both new and prewar details making for the perfect Park Slope home. The ideal layout boasts a modern kitchen with separate dining room and south facing living room windows overlooking the treetops and allowing natural light to fill the space. The generously sized bedrooms are tucked quietly away in the back of the building while both of the 2 bathrooms have been redesigned with attractive fixtures and stylish herringbone floor tile. Upstairs you will find a newly constructed spacious common roof deck with breathtaking views over Brooklyn and the full city skyline. The building is centrally located in Center Park Slope on tree-lined 3rd Street in between 5th and 6th Avenues within a stones throw from award winning restaurants and boutique shops. The neighborhoods crown jewel, Prospect Park, is a quick stroll down the picturesque street. Do not miss out on this amazing home. Cats are ok and Dogs on approval.