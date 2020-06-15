All apartments in Brooklyn
415 3rd Street
415 3rd Street

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Pristine and thoughtfully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom floor-through home with stunning roof deck! This sprawling full floor apartment was fully renovated and finished with high end condo-like features from central air conditioning, cooks kitchen, solid oak hardwood flooring and in unit washer/dryer. When entering the home you are greeted by a beautiful blend of both new and prewar details making for the perfect Park Slope home. The ideal layout boasts a modern kitchen with separate dining room and south facing living room windows overlooking the treetops and allowing natural light to fill the space. The generously sized bedrooms are tucked quietly away in the back of the building while both of the 2 bathrooms have been redesigned with attractive fixtures and stylish herringbone floor tile. Upstairs you will find a newly constructed spacious common roof deck with breathtaking views over Brooklyn and the full city skyline. The building is centrally located in Center Park Slope on tree-lined 3rd Street in between 5th and 6th Avenues within a stones throw from award winning restaurants and boutique shops. The neighborhoods crown jewel, Prospect Park, is a quick stroll down the picturesque street. Do not miss out on this amazing home. Cats are ok and Dogs on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 3rd Street have any available units?
415 3rd Street has a unit available for $4,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 3rd Street have?
Some of 415 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 415 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 415 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 415 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 415 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 415 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 415 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
