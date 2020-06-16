All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:23 AM

393 5th Street

393 5th Street · (516) 512-0898
Location

393 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
bike storage
2-bedroom with dining room (flex 3-bedroom; see floorplan), 1-bath parlour floor in a beautiful, historic, 1899 built townhouse, centrally located in Park Slope.

Features:
- Full floor
- 10 ft ceilings
- Expansive room sizes
- Spacious 17 ft updated eat in chef's kitchen equipped with dishwasher and large pantry
- Restored original woodwork
- Over 100 sf of additional finished private storage/office

Building Features:
- Laundry in building (provided free)
- Lush common garden access
- Bike storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 393 5th Street have any available units?
393 5th Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 393 5th Street have?
Some of 393 5th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 393 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
393 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 393 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 393 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 393 5th Street offer parking?
No, 393 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 393 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 393 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 393 5th Street have a pool?
No, 393 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 393 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 393 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 393 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 393 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 393 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 393 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
