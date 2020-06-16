393 5th Street

Amenities
2-bedroom with dining room (flex 3-bedroom; see floorplan), 1-bath parlour floor in a beautiful, historic, 1899 built townhouse, centrally located in Park Slope.
Features:
- Full floor
- 10 ft ceilings
- Expansive room sizes
- Spacious 17 ft updated eat in chef's kitchen equipped with dishwasher and large pantry
- Restored original woodwork
- Over 100 sf of additional finished private storage/office
Building Features:
- Laundry in building (provided free)
- Lush common garden access
- Bike storage