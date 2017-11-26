All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

3002 Ave R

3002 Avenue R · (803) 347-4474
Location

3002 Avenue R, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Marine Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09B · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*Available Now!*
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

Concessions:
No Fee!
1 Month Free
4 Months Free Parking

Apartment Features:
-Hardwood Floors
-Stainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher
-Heat and Hot Water Included
PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT

Building Features
Laundry in Basement
Steps from Marine Park
Quick train access (Q,B)

Clean & safe wildlife is hard to find in the city, well Marine Park is an oasis from the daily hustle and bustle of the concrete jungle. Designated as a Forever Wild Reserve and spread out over 798 acres, visitors can explore bike paths and nature trails, play a round of golf, and even kayaking.

Located near the B and Q subway lines, Marine Park Rentals features one and two bedroom residences. Built in 1950, this building is perfectly situated in quiet southeast Brooklyn.

Spanning two boroughs and 11 vibrant neighborhoods, Borough Rentals boasts 16 true-to-you properties that will enrich the life you've imagined for yourself. Whether you see yourself tucked away on brownstone-lined streets, or right in the middle of everything that Brooklyn and Queens has to offer, these diverse spaces deliver a unique dynamic that caters to every individual need. From location to personality, Borough Rentals lets you choose the way you live.

*Net effective listed, tenant will pay gross rent at $2,250/mo.*
Pictures are of similar unit, 3D virtual tour available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Ave R have any available units?
3002 Ave R has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3002 Ave R have?
Some of 3002 Ave R's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Ave R currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Ave R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Ave R pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Ave R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 3002 Ave R offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Ave R does offer parking.
Does 3002 Ave R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Ave R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Ave R have a pool?
No, 3002 Ave R does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Ave R have accessible units?
No, 3002 Ave R does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Ave R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 Ave R has units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Ave R have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 Ave R does not have units with air conditioning.
