Extra Large Three Bedroom Apartment For Rent In Cypress Hills. This Second Floor Unit Has Been Recently Renovated And It Features Lots Of Closet Space. Almost New Appliances. Truly Close To ALL - Shopping, Dining & Transportation! Bus Q24 On Atlantic Ave, Q56 On Jamaica Ave & Of Course J & Z Trains On Fulton & Van Siclen Ave Or Fulton & Cleveland St