265 Carroll Street

Lovely super spacious floor-thru 1BR/1BA + Home Office is available in a charming brownstone building in prime section of Carroll Gardens (Available for August 1st). This second floor unit offers over 1,000sqft of living space, loaded with high ceilings and over-sized windows, triple exposures windowed eat-in-kitchen, dishwasher and windowed bathroom. Conveniently just a block away from Carroll Street station (F & G train) off bustling Smith Street. Surrounded by Zagat rated restaurants, cafes, bars, shops, Whole Foods and Union Market. Sorry NO DOGS allowed. Cats on approval. Schedule a showing now!!