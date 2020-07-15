All apartments in Brooklyn
265 Carroll Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

265 Carroll Street

265 Carroll Street · (718) 399-4113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

265 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Lovely super spacious floor-thru 1BR/1BA + Home Office is available in a charming brownstone building in prime section of Carroll Gardens (Available for August 1st). This second floor unit offers over 1,000sqft of living space, loaded with high ceilings and over-sized windows, triple exposures windowed eat-in-kitchen, dishwasher and windowed bathroom. Conveniently just a block away from Carroll Street station (F & G train) off bustling Smith Street. Surrounded by Zagat rated restaurants, cafes, bars, shops, Whole Foods and Union Market. Sorry NO DOGS allowed. Cats on approval. Schedule a showing now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Carroll Street have any available units?
265 Carroll Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 265 Carroll Street currently offering any rent specials?
265 Carroll Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Carroll Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 Carroll Street is pet friendly.
Does 265 Carroll Street offer parking?
No, 265 Carroll Street does not offer parking.
Does 265 Carroll Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Carroll Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Carroll Street have a pool?
No, 265 Carroll Street does not have a pool.
Does 265 Carroll Street have accessible units?
No, 265 Carroll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Carroll Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 Carroll Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 265 Carroll Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 Carroll Street does not have units with air conditioning.
