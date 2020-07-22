/
carroll gardens
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
496 Apartments for rent in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, NY
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,361
950 sqft
335 Carroll features studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as five duplex units. Open kitchens - outfitted with Bosch appliances - feature unique touches like marble tile back splashes and wood detailing.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
332 Union Street 2
332 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo in the heart of Carroll Gardens - Property Id: 304301 One block from the Carrol St F/G train station, the building is on the corner of Smith St and Union St. It's in the heart of historic and peaceful Carrol Gardens.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
424 Degraw Street
424 Degraw Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
Excellent One bedroom available for rent. Newly Renovated with excellent closet space.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
510 Court Street
510 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Nice Carrol gardens Apt Located on XYZ Street in town near shops More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brooklyn-ny?lid=12952739 (RLNE5454586)
Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3
165 Huntington Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
950 sqft
2BR / 1Ba 950ft No Fee available May 30 Beautiful and bright home in a classic 4-unit Carroll Gardens brownstone. Two flights up on the 2nd floor, this 2 bed, 1 bath floor.
Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
157 Luquer Street
157 Luquer Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
1600 sqft
Stunning, huge sunny garden duplex in Carroll Gardens, with 3 bedrooms, large dining room, 2 walkin closets, washer dryer, wood floors, storage, near PS58, F-line, Pilates, yoga, Frankies457.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
69 Douglass Street
69 Douglass St, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Brand New Construction 3 Bed 2 Full Bath Duplex Private Terrace Sun-Drenched South Exposure Open Kitchen w/ top of the line appliances Dishwasher Laundry on Premise Full Bathrooms w/ Soak in Tubs Tenant Controlled Heating and Cooling Pets Allowed on
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
61 3rd Pl
61 3rd Place, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,436
Virtual Tour Available Upon Request One Month Free ($3436 net, $3650 gross) Welcome to 61 Third Place 61 Third Place is an incredible opportunity to enjoy the comforts of modern living and reside in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
492 Henry Street
492 Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Spacious two bedroom, two bathroom rental in Carroll Gardens. Bright and open apartment with great closet space, open kitchen and dining area. Washer/Dryer in the apartment.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
373 Union Street
373 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
This lovely one (large) bedroom/one bathroom garden apartment in the heart of Carroll Gardens is overflowing with charm. Enter through your own private entrance to the serene and open living space with eat-in kitchen and wood-beamed ceiling.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
505 Court Street
505 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1367 sqft
This sunny and spacious three bedroom, two full bathroom condo has approximately 1,367 square feet of living space; an oversized living room & dining area; a big functional open kitchen with stainless steel appliances; a massive master suite with
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
3 2nd St
3 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1000 sqft
The Adele is a 135-unit luxury residential building located in the heart of the Lower East Side. The Adele brings exceptional amenities, gorgeous views and vibrant residences to this outstanding neighborhood.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
488 Smith Street
488 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
760 sqft
A convenient one bedroom with a lot of light. Close to Carroll gardens restaurants and bars and grocery stores. Its a lovely, quiet and save Brooklyn neighborhood. Close to Prospect Park.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
14 4th Street
14 4th St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,300
Live among the quiet tree-lined blocks of Carroll Gardens and experience stylish living at its finest! This contemporary styled, generously proportioned one-bedroom loft-like apartment with open airy layout and abundance of light is located on the
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
171 Sackett St
171 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Welcome to 171 Sackett Street! This building is located on a beautiful tree lined street in the heart of Carroll Gardens. The neighborhood is home to some of the best restaurants and shopping in NY.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
543 Clinton Street
543 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Here comes the sun!!! Delightful two bedroom CORNER UNIT central to all the best hot spots of Carroll Gardens, including Frankies 457, Buttermilk Channel and Prime Meats on Court Street! This true two bedroom has a bright EAT-IN KITCHEN and occupies
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
135 Huntington Street
135 Huntington Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Incredible sunny TWO bedroom, TWO bathroom apartment with private outdoor space in sought-after Carroll Gardens location! Apartment features a large terrace, hardwood floors, chic exposed brick walls, closet space with overhead storage, kitchen
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
450 Clinton Street
450 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Make this spacious one bedroom your new home! This unique space is in a 19th Century Old Westminster Church that has been converted to beautiful residential apartments while maintaining unique structural finishes and designs.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
495 Henry Street
495 Henry St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,017
Spacious, sun flooded studio apartment, in convenient location- Hardwood floors throughout- Stand-alone kitchen, great cabinet space- Top floor unit, no neighbors above- Large windows throughout- Small pets allowed- F/G at Carrol street, Ferry at
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
347 Hoyt Street
347 Hoyt Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Come see this lofty one bedroom perched on the corner of Hoyt and Carroll overlooking the treetops of Carroll Garden and getting great sunset views! Recently renovated, it comes with a large, separate windowed kitchen that has granite counters,
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
154 Nelson Street
154 Nelson Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
In the heart of Carroll Gardens this bright and spacious, two-bedroom + office alcove, two bath apartment features an open concept living plan with nearly 1,100 square feet, huge windows, balcony, and private roof access.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
376 Court Street
376 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,995
Reach out to exclusive listing agent for updated concessions.1.5 bed/ 1 bath 2nd floor tall Ceilings (10+ft) with access to private outdoor space. separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances (dishwasher).
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1 4th Pl
1 4th Place, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Fourth Place *Virtual Tour - https://ths.li/jFauDO* Huge 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of one of the most incredible neighborhoods in NY, Carroll Gardens. This corner apartment lets in tons of natural light from Multiple Exposures.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
30 3rd Street
30 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,835
This apartment can be rented DEPOSIT FREE. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please inquire for more details.
