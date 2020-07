Amenities

Huge 3-bedroom apartment in Greenpoint!Video: https://youtu.be/rjIkwF4kxA8All bedrooms are generously sized with plenty of natural light. The kitchen features modern stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. This space is incredibly flexible and can accommodate many living situations! Enjoy local hotspots like The Palace Bar, Little Dokebi, Nonna's Pizzeria and Goldies! Only one block from charming McGolrick Park where you can grab all your local veggies at the farmers market!No pets please.