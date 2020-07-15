251 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking garage

Coming soon and No Fee! This Sunny One bedroom One bath apartment features an entry foyer, oversized windows, hardwood floors, Washer Dryer, contemporary bathroom with soaking tub, a Walk-in-closet and your own private storage space. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Sorry no dogs. Additionally, Building amenities include a Virtual Doorman and package room with a refrigerator for grocery deliveries, live-in Superintendent, gym, elevator and a common roof deck with panoramic views of the Statue of Liberty, lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. The building is wired for Verizon FIOS as well as cable. The Argyle is conveniently located two blocks from the F, G and R trains, a short walk to Park Slope's shops and restaurants along 5th Avenue, around the corner from Four & Twenty Blackbirds and only four blocks from Whole Foods.