Brooklyn, NY
251 7th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

251 7th Street

251 7th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

251 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gowanus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-E · Avail. now

$2,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Coming soon and No Fee! This Sunny One bedroom One bath apartment features an entry foyer, oversized windows, hardwood floors, Washer Dryer, contemporary bathroom with soaking tub, a Walk-in-closet and your own private storage space. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Sorry no dogs. Additionally, Building amenities include a Virtual Doorman and package room with a refrigerator for grocery deliveries, live-in Superintendent, gym, elevator and a common roof deck with panoramic views of the Statue of Liberty, lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. The building is wired for Verizon FIOS as well as cable. The Argyle is conveniently located two blocks from the F, G and R trains, a short walk to Park Slope's shops and restaurants along 5th Avenue, around the corner from Four & Twenty Blackbirds and only four blocks from Whole Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 7th Street have any available units?
251 7th Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 251 7th Street have?
Some of 251 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
251 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 251 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 251 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 251 7th Street offers parking.
Does 251 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 7th Street have a pool?
No, 251 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 251 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 251 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 251 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 251 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
