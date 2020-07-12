633 Apartments for rent in Gowanus, Brooklyn, NY
12 Units Available
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,650
1 Bedroom
$3,175
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Think about this: no last minute runs to the laundromat, no fighting over who cleaned community spaces. Free WiFi, in-suite laundry, gym, coworking space, and more are covered in one all inclusive rate.
6 Units Available
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,142
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
855 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
1 Unit Available
482 Warren Street
482 Warren Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Fully furnished rental available for October 1st, 2020! Located in beautiful Boerum hill, this beauty is exactly where you want to call home.
1 Unit Available
75 16th Street
75 16th Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautifully kept 2 bedroom apartment available for August 1st First showings coming soon! Sunny, bright and spacious. Located 2 blocks from Prospect Ave station on 4th ave. Close to local gyms, shopping and entertainment throughout the neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
202 8th Street
202 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Fee! High floor + spectacular views + private balcony!!! This 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom has open kitchen with an island and W/D in unit, at one of the most sought after, full service boutique buildings in Gowanus. Available for immediate move in.
1 Unit Available
169 9th Street
169 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,195
Very cool 1.5 bedroom apartment with an eat in kitchen. The space also comes with a very large semi-private shared cement yard. Your location is prime being a block and a half away from the Gowanus Canal.
1 Unit Available
186 12th Street
186 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
**SHOWING BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY Adorable 1BR+ den offers hardwood floors, hi ceilings and EIK with modern appliances. $2300
1 Unit Available
488 Warren Street
488 Warren Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Welcome to this spacious and sunny two-bedroom apartment in vibrant Boerum Hill. Nestled on a quiet tree-lined block, this tastefully renovated apartment has plenty of natural sunlight, hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout the entire unit.
1 Unit Available
238 10th Street
238 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Nice 2 bedroom on a beautiful block in the GOWANUS! apartment is 2 flights up, features: hardwood floors, high ceilings, open eat in kitchen to a good size living room , kitchen was renovated with a dishwasher, full nice bathroom and good size
1 Unit Available
276 3rd Avenue
276 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Steal of a deal in the heart of Gowanus! Cozy first floor two bedroom apartment. Bedrooms on opposite sides connected by a combined livingroom/ kitchen space (approx 916). One large bedroom that can easily fit a king bed and furniture.
1 Unit Available
110 4th Avenue
110 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,960
August RENT FREE! - Spacious winged 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in the heart of Boerum Hill! Close to the best of Brooklyn! (Gross rent advertised) Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service.
1 Unit Available
291 Nevins Street
291 Nevins Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$4,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious newly renovated commercial storefront available in Gowanus.Equipped with ADA approved bathroom, 11 feet high ceilings, full backyard access (800SF), full basement access (800SF). Bring your architect ASAP!
1 Unit Available
111 15th Street
111 15th Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Amazing 2 bedroom at 111 15th Street Brooklyn, NY 11215.
1 Unit Available
610 Warren St
610 Warren Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking into this two bedroom, one is immediately struck by the space of the apartment. The large windows allow fantastic natural light into the space. This highlights the light woods and white marbles of the living room and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
498 Warren Street
498 Warren Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 498 Warren Street in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
213 11th Street
213 11th Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Multi-level 2 bedroom 2 bath with 3 outdoor spaces and vintage original detail for rent- This wonderful and charming home built circa 1850, enjoys the tranquility of 11th street while conveniently located 2 blocks from the F,G & R trains, a new
1 Unit Available
242 10th Street
242 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new to market! Less than 500 Feet from the F/G/N/R Trains Spacious duplex with large living room, eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
251 7th Street
251 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming soon and No Fee! This Sunny One bedroom One bath apartment features an entry foyer, oversized windows, hardwood floors, Washer Dryer, contemporary bathroom with soaking tub, a Walk-in-closet and your own private storage space.
92 Units Available
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,270
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
942 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
102 Units Available
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,305
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,775
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,289
1116 sqft
Residents love the fire pit, 24-hour gym, and beautiful views of Manhattan and Brooklyn provided at this community. Interstate 278 and several Metro stations are nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. On-site parking provided.
45 Units Available
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,485
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,135
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,740
1139 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
18 Units Available
180 Montague
180 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,893
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,925
1070 sqft
With two nearby subway stations and views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, this property's proximity to the Upper Bay isn't all that's impressive. Units include walk-in closets, and on-site parking is provided.
45 Units Available
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,333
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,768
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,133
1002 sqft
Transportation is easy at this community thanks to several nearby Metro stops and I-278. Valet parking is available so residents can hurry upstairs to the rooftop lounge. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
31 Units Available
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,230
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,935
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,615
1180 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to where the charm and comfort of Fort Greene meet the energy and connectivity of downtown Brooklyn.
