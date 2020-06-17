17 Pleasant Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel playground microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!



Watch a video tour: https://youtu.be/VPDoJuGZRUk



Large, spacious 3 bedroom apartment in Ocean Hill with a private balcony! Perfect for some sunset views.



Live on a quiet, tree-lined street within a two block radius of multiple playgrounds, parks, and restaurants such as Soulful Foods, The Green Place, Jay's and more! There are many shops, groceries, pharmacies a short distance away. Just a couple blocks from the Rockaway Station A C trains and Broadway Junction!



Did you know Bed-Stuy has been featured in several songs from large stars such as Jay-Z, Snoop Dog, Notorious B.I.G., Halsey?



Why rent through Keyo?

- No broker fee

- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience

- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app

- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app



Building Features:

- Restaurants nearby

- Shopping nearby



Unit Amenities:

- Hardwood floors

- Microwave

- Queen size br

- Stainless steel appliances

- Balcony in Unit

- Natural Light

- Renovated Bathroom

- Renovated Kitchen

- Voice Intercom



P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5628752)