17 Pleasant Pl
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:21 AM

17 Pleasant Pl

17 Pleasant Place · (347) 427-5396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Pleasant Place, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!

Watch a video tour: https://youtu.be/VPDoJuGZRUk

Large, spacious 3 bedroom apartment in Ocean Hill with a private balcony! Perfect for some sunset views.

Live on a quiet, tree-lined street within a two block radius of multiple playgrounds, parks, and restaurants such as Soulful Foods, The Green Place, Jay's and more! There are many shops, groceries, pharmacies a short distance away. Just a couple blocks from the Rockaway Station A C trains and Broadway Junction!

Did you know Bed-Stuy has been featured in several songs from large stars such as Jay-Z, Snoop Dog, Notorious B.I.G., Halsey?

Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience
- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app
- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app

Building Features:
- Restaurants nearby
- Shopping nearby

Unit Amenities:
- Hardwood floors
- Microwave
- Queen size br
- Stainless steel appliances
- Balcony in Unit
- Natural Light
- Renovated Bathroom
- Renovated Kitchen
- Voice Intercom

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5628752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Pleasant Pl have any available units?
17 Pleasant Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 17 Pleasant Pl have?
Some of 17 Pleasant Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Pleasant Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17 Pleasant Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Pleasant Pl pet-friendly?
No, 17 Pleasant Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 17 Pleasant Pl offer parking?
No, 17 Pleasant Pl does not offer parking.
Does 17 Pleasant Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Pleasant Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Pleasant Pl have a pool?
No, 17 Pleasant Pl does not have a pool.
Does 17 Pleasant Pl have accessible units?
No, 17 Pleasant Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Pleasant Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Pleasant Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Pleasant Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Pleasant Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
