17 Pleasant Pl

Amenities
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!
Watch a video tour: https://youtu.be/VPDoJuGZRUk
Large, spacious 3 bedroom apartment in Ocean Hill with a private balcony! Perfect for some sunset views.
Live on a quiet, tree-lined street within a two block radius of multiple playgrounds, parks, and restaurants such as Soulful Foods, The Green Place, Jay's and more! There are many shops, groceries, pharmacies a short distance away. Just a couple blocks from the Rockaway Station A C trains and Broadway Junction!
Did you know Bed-Stuy has been featured in several songs from large stars such as Jay-Z, Snoop Dog, Notorious B.I.G., Halsey?
Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience
- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app
- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app
Building Features:
- Restaurants nearby
- Shopping nearby
Unit Amenities:
- Hardwood floors
- Microwave
- Queen size br
- Stainless steel appliances
- Balcony in Unit
- Natural Light
- Renovated Bathroom
- Renovated Kitchen
- Voice Intercom
P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5628752)