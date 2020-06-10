Rent Calculator
1667 Sterling Place
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:00 PM
1667 Sterling Place
1667 Sterling Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
1667 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Crown Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in private 4 family building. This apartment is full renovated with beautiful wood floors also you get free WI FI. WOW. Come and see it today. Wont last.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1667 Sterling Place have any available units?
1667 Sterling Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
What amenities does 1667 Sterling Place have?
Some of 1667 Sterling Place's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1667 Sterling Place currently offering any rent specials?
1667 Sterling Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1667 Sterling Place pet-friendly?
No, 1667 Sterling Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 1667 Sterling Place offer parking?
No, 1667 Sterling Place does not offer parking.
Does 1667 Sterling Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1667 Sterling Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1667 Sterling Place have a pool?
No, 1667 Sterling Place does not have a pool.
Does 1667 Sterling Place have accessible units?
No, 1667 Sterling Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1667 Sterling Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1667 Sterling Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1667 Sterling Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1667 Sterling Place does not have units with air conditioning.
