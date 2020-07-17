120 Pulaski St

Amenities

*Important Note: Renting entire unit only & interested parties will need to reach out prior to 7/31/20.



120 Pulaski is a 6 unit luxury boutique condominium built just 2 years ago. This location is close to multiple transportation routes including the G-Train, B38 Bus that can take you to downtown brooklyn (Q,R,B trains), and 10-15 mins to the J,M,Z trains. Right around the block, you will find multiple Deli's, trendy food - Brooklyn Blend, Pizzeria, Burly Cafe, Taco spot, Brazilian food, etc.



Unit 2A features jaw-dropping 20 feet ceilings with lots of natural sunlight and a Juliette balcony with a street-view. Open your doors (2 separate entrances) to a generous open-living and kitchen area with all top quality Samsung Appliances and beautiful hardword floors. The bedrooms easily fit a king-sized bed and has lots of closet space in addition to the walk-in closets that are available. Should you need parking, street-parking is incredibly easy on this block.

From rooming with your best friend to couples and even a family, this 2 bed 2 bath is perfect.

Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and pets welcomed. Utilities included: heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $4000/month rent. $4,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Bobby at 646-379-7085 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.