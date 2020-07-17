All apartments in Brooklyn
120 Pulaski St

120 Pulaski St · (646) 379-7085
Location

120 Pulaski St, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
*Important Note: Renting entire unit only & interested parties will need to reach out prior to 7/31/20.

120 Pulaski is a 6 unit luxury boutique condominium built just 2 years ago. This location is close to multiple transportation routes including the G-Train, B38 Bus that can take you to downtown brooklyn (Q,R,B trains), and 10-15 mins to the J,M,Z trains. Right around the block, you will find multiple Deli's, trendy food - Brooklyn Blend, Pizzeria, Burly Cafe, Taco spot, Brazilian food, etc.

Unit 2A features jaw-dropping 20 feet ceilings with lots of natural sunlight and a Juliette balcony with a street-view. Open your doors (2 separate entrances) to a generous open-living and kitchen area with all top quality Samsung Appliances and beautiful hardword floors. The bedrooms easily fit a king-sized bed and has lots of closet space in addition to the walk-in closets that are available. Should you need parking, street-parking is incredibly easy on this block.
From rooming with your best friend to couples and even a family, this 2 bed 2 bath is perfect.
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Brooklyn.

Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and pets welcomed. Utilities included: heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $4000/month rent. $4,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Bobby at 646-379-7085 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Pulaski St have any available units?
120 Pulaski St has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Pulaski St have?
Some of 120 Pulaski St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Pulaski St currently offering any rent specials?
120 Pulaski St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Pulaski St pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Pulaski St is pet friendly.
Does 120 Pulaski St offer parking?
Yes, 120 Pulaski St offers parking.
Does 120 Pulaski St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Pulaski St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Pulaski St have a pool?
No, 120 Pulaski St does not have a pool.
Does 120 Pulaski St have accessible units?
Yes, 120 Pulaski St has accessible units.
Does 120 Pulaski St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Pulaski St has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Pulaski St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 Pulaski St has units with air conditioning.
