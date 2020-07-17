All apartments in Las Vegas
612 DELTA RIO ST
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

612 DELTA RIO ST

612 Delta Rio Street · (702) 342-1164
Location

612 Delta Rio Street, Las Vegas, NV 89138

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 612 DELTA RIO ST · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2461 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Superb Summerlin home in a gated community close to parks, schools, shopping and restaurants. - Attached 2 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; wood flooring downstairs, bedrooms have carpet.
Eat in kitchen with tile flooring, island, granite countertops, breakfast bar; formal dining room; separate family room with fireplace and media niche; vaulted ceiling; master bedroom on the second floor with walk in closet; master bath with double sinks, large shower, garden tub; secondary bedrooms on the second floor; laundry area in home;
private backyard with a covered patio, and desert landscaping.

HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Home is professionally managed by Nevada State Properties. See all of our available homes for rent at www.NevadaStatePM.com

Due to the high volume of requests we are only able to schedule through EMAIL if the home is currently vacant.

Please send the information below to Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com and we will coordinate with one of our showing agents.
-Address of the home you are inquiring about
-Your first and last name
-Mobile phone number
-Preferred day and time to view the home

For information on the application process, please email Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com or text (702) 342-1164.
Standard Security Deposit equal to 1.5 times the monthly rental rate.

***Sorry, this home is currently not accepting housing vouchers***
Some homes are PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply), please let us know what species and/or breed of pet you have before applying.

(RLNE4131056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 DELTA RIO ST have any available units?
612 DELTA RIO ST has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 DELTA RIO ST have?
Some of 612 DELTA RIO ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 DELTA RIO ST currently offering any rent specials?
612 DELTA RIO ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 DELTA RIO ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 DELTA RIO ST is pet friendly.
Does 612 DELTA RIO ST offer parking?
Yes, 612 DELTA RIO ST offers parking.
Does 612 DELTA RIO ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 DELTA RIO ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 DELTA RIO ST have a pool?
No, 612 DELTA RIO ST does not have a pool.
Does 612 DELTA RIO ST have accessible units?
No, 612 DELTA RIO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 612 DELTA RIO ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 DELTA RIO ST does not have units with dishwashers.
