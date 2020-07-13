All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like Solis at Flamingo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
Solis at Flamingo
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM

Solis at Flamingo

Open Now until 6pm
3275 E Flamingo Rd · (702) 766-9873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3275 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3263-106 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 3271-102 · Avail. now

$964

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 3285-203 · Avail. Jul 26

$974

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3229-206 · Avail. now

$1,208

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 3251-102 · Avail. now

$1,218

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 3275-106 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solis at Flamingo.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
yoga
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
e-payments
green community
WELCOME TO SOLIS AT FLAMINGO

Picture yourself coming home to your own private world of peace and beauty. At Solis at Flamingo you will come to enjoy living beyond the extraordinary in your spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans that feature gourmet kitchens with designer features, wood-inspired flooring, 2-inch wood blinds, and many other comfortable features you deserve in your home. In addition you will enjoy many amenities that are just a part of a lifestyle and community that include a newly transformed Fitness Facility that features Fitness on Demand programs and yoga areas, 3 resort-style pools that will convince you that every day is a vacation day, areas to relax and walk around our community for those moments introspective thoughts; and when you have those out-of-town guests, we even offer a Hospitality Suite exclusively for our resident's convenience. We are a pet-friendly community and have kept them in mind at our newly designed pet park; a place they can roam around and possibly make a new friend! Pamper yourself in this sophisticated, splendid and inviting community - it will make coming home the best part of your day! We'd like to invite you to come by for a personal tour or even choose your exact home today - right here, right now! One of our professional consultants is available and looking forward to helping you find your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Solis at Flamingo have any available units?
Solis at Flamingo has 18 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Solis at Flamingo have?
Some of Solis at Flamingo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solis at Flamingo currently offering any rent specials?
Solis at Flamingo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Solis at Flamingo pet-friendly?
Yes, Solis at Flamingo is pet friendly.
Does Solis at Flamingo offer parking?
Yes, Solis at Flamingo offers parking.
Does Solis at Flamingo have units with washers and dryers?
No, Solis at Flamingo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Solis at Flamingo have a pool?
Yes, Solis at Flamingo has a pool.
Does Solis at Flamingo have accessible units?
No, Solis at Flamingo does not have accessible units.
Does Solis at Flamingo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solis at Flamingo has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Solis at Flamingo?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aya
3600 University Center Dr.
Las Vegas, NV 89169
Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St
Las Vegas, NV 89122
Solstice Apartments
2121 N Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Hidden Cove
3335 Hauck St
Las Vegas, NV 89146
20 Fifty One
2051 N Torrey Pines Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Crystal Cove
3309 Sky Country Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Avery Villas
8301 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Willowbrook Apartment Homes
2601 S Pavilion Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89135

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Pet Friendly Places
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity