Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym pool internet access tennis court yoga garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments green community

WELCOME TO SOLIS AT FLAMINGO



Picture yourself coming home to your own private world of peace and beauty. At Solis at Flamingo you will come to enjoy living beyond the extraordinary in your spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans that feature gourmet kitchens with designer features, wood-inspired flooring, 2-inch wood blinds, and many other comfortable features you deserve in your home. In addition you will enjoy many amenities that are just a part of a lifestyle and community that include a newly transformed Fitness Facility that features Fitness on Demand programs and yoga areas, 3 resort-style pools that will convince you that every day is a vacation day, areas to relax and walk around our community for those moments introspective thoughts; and when you have those out-of-town guests, we even offer a Hospitality Suite exclusively for our resident's convenience. We are a pet-friendly community and have kept them in mind at our newly designed pet park; a place they can roam around and possibly make a new friend! Pamper yourself in this sophisticated, splendid and inviting community - it will make coming home the best part of your day! We'd like to invite you to come by for a personal tour or even choose your exact home today - right here, right now! One of our professional consultants is available and looking forward to helping you find your new home!