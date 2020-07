Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FEE PAID!! One month Free at end of lease!! Light filled corner unit with combo w/d and dishwasher in Amazing Location at 6th and Bloomfield! Beautiful, roomy, corner unit with extra room that stays bright all day with large eat in kitchen. Right off Washington with dishwasher and combo Washer Dryer in unit and hardwood floors. Near everything Hoboken has to offer in this historical building. Hot and cold water included. Pet friendly, if accepted $35/mo. Check out the virtual tour!