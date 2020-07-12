/
apartments under 2200
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:02 AM
311 Apartments under $2,200 for rent in Hoboken, NJ
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
1013 Park Ave 2
1013 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
553 sqft
Perfect 1 Bed Apartment For Rent ON Gorgeous Block - Property Id: 87525 Beautiful 1 bedroom only 1 flight up located in Upper Hoboken only 3 blocks from NYC bus. The apt boasts kitchen with granite countertops.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
219 WASHINGTON ST
219 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
**INCREDIBLE LOCATION** --- 5 min to PATH , Train, Ferry, Bus and Lightrail.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
1124 WASHINGTON ST
1124 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large rambling rental can be used as one or two BR railroad style plus den and Living room on uptown Washington Street with all shopping and transportation right outside door! Available Sept 1. Great bright large unit. All rooms connect.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
114 PARK AVE
114 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
Awesome 1br + office on Downtown Park Ave. Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. Large living room, large Eat in Kitchen and large bathroom. Bedroom in rear of the building, fits Queen bed and 2 large dressers. Heat and hot water included.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
203 WASHINGTON ST
203 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
Prime downtown location - only minutes to the PATH station. Great studio with a sleeping alcove and decorative, non working fireplace. Renovated bathroom. Fantastic light, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Laundry in the building. Sorry, no pets.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
618 PARK AVE
618 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing, unique, and quiet 2BD/1Bth! Great Location.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
233 GRAND ST
233 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
580 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed / 1 Bath condo conveniently located in downtown Hoboken. Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors throughout with ceiling fans and in unit Washer/Dryer.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
339 PARK AVE
339 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
Live on Park Avenue in downtown Hoboken right beside Church Square Park. This is a great location for easy access to NYC as well as all that Hoboken has to offer. Private garden level entrance to this cute apartment.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
525 ADAMS ST
525 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
FULL FEE PAID Completely renovated building with no detail left behind. Impeccable attention to every aspect. Kitchen features, granite breakfast bar, stainless appliances, microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
307 MONROE ST
307 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
540 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1br/1ba with updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, under-mount lighting, custom cabinets with tile backsplash, additional custom pantry/storage in kitchen, tiled floors in bathroom and shower.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
103 12TH ST
103 12th St, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Open Studio - Great space - Nice bathroom - Hardwood floors, corner unit which provides a lot of light. Heat and hot water included in the rent.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
817 PARK AVE
817 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
700 sqft
Bright and sunny 701 sq. ft. 2BR/1BA for rent in prime midtown location. Bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the apartment. Only one flight up. Washer/dryer in building. Available August 15th.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
313 1ST ST
313 1st St, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,150
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* Luxurious Downtown Hoboken Studio apartment in the Historic Jefferson Trust building.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
707 ADAMS ST
707 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, quiet 1Bd/1Bth great location and unbeatable price!
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hoboken
1025 WILLOW AVE
1025 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,000
600 sqft
1/2 FEE! Bright and spacious studio with lots of unique detail in uptown Hoboken row house. Private garden level entrance and vestibule. Large living space with hardwood floors, recess lighting, and tons of closet space.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
218 JEFFERSON ST
218 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
605 sqft
FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED! Renovated 1 Bed/ 1 Bath unit, great layout with refinished hardwood floors, great kitchen and bathroom. Exposed brick and the downtown location make it the ideal Hoboken apt.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
116 PARK AVE
116 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
450 sqft
Charming and Sunny downtown Park Ave 3 room room Alcove Studio apartment. You're new home features an Eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, microwave, exposed brick, Lots of natural light with 6 large windows with 4 large closets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
210 9TH ST
210 9th Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
Incredible spacious 1 bedroom apartment, located on 9th & Garden Street in Hoboken.. This affordable unit features hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, separate eat in kitchen & living room, old world charm & so much more. Heat & Hot Water Included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hoboken
255 11TH ST
255 11th Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Affordable & spacious one bedroom, located on a beautiful, tree-line street, in uptown Hoboken. This fantastic unit, is only one flight up, bright & airy, brand new gas stove, heat & hot water included in the rent.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
621 WILLOW AVE UNIT # 2L
621 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
675 sqft
NEW APPLIANCES COMING and apt has been REPAINTED IN COOL GRAY (pictures with furniture are before re-painting). Excellent midtown one bedroom + bonus room/office (railroad style) has everything you need.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
410 JEFFERSON ST
410 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
521 sqft
Newly renovated kitchen and bath! Bright top floor 1Bed/1 Bath apartment up two short flights. Lots of sunlight in large eat-in kitchen with original tin ceiling. Hardwood floors and double french doors lead you to a generous sized bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
326 WASHINGTON ST
326 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
***GREAT DEAL***HOT WATER INCLUDED*** 1 MONTH FREE TASTEFULLY RENOVATED STUDIO IN THE HEART OF HOBOKEN***THE PERFECT STARTER APARTMENT CLOSE TO EVERYTHING WITH WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT!!! SS APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN (DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, FRIDGE &
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
605 GARDEN ST
605 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
NO FEE APARTMENT.2 BEDROOMS IN MIDTOWN HOBOKEN.TENANT PAYS NO UTILITIES CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED IN THE RENT.PETS OK WITH LANDLORD APPROVAL. PARKING ONSITE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDITIONAL COST.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
918 WASHINGTON ST
918 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
One bedroom apartment with spacious living room and bedroom, plus office great light, high ceilings, wood floors. Heat & hot water included.
