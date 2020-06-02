Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking garage internet access cats allowed bbq/grill

Four unique buildings, one amazing experience. No matter which spacious apartment home you choose, youll enjoy 94 ceilings and a thoughtfully designed open layout. Channel your inner chef in your gourmet-style kitchen, break a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center, take your furry friend on a walk at one of the nearby dog parks or savor a quiet moment in our courtyard. For more action, hop on our free shuttle service to the PATH station, or take the Light Rail and ferry, and head to Manhattan. Handcraft your life at The Artisan Series.