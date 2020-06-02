All apartments in Hoboken
Hoboken, NJ
The Artisan Series
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

The Artisan Series

1100 Jefferson St · (201) 231-7919
Rent Special
Enjoy a reduced amenity fee ($300), plus 1-month FREE on all residences for a limited time!* *Contact an agent for more details, residences can be held for up to 3 weeks.
Location

1100 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$2,808

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$3,143

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 831 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$3,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Artisan Series.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
bbq/grill
Four unique buildings, one amazing experience. No matter which spacious apartment home you choose, youll enjoy 94 ceilings and a thoughtfully designed open layout. Channel your inner chef in your gourmet-style kitchen, break a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center, take your furry friend on a walk at one of the nearby dog parks or savor a quiet moment in our courtyard. For more action, hop on our free shuttle service to the PATH station, or take the Light Rail and ferry, and head to Manhattan. Handcraft your life at The Artisan Series.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (credit pending)
Move-in Fees: $500 Amenity Fee
Additional: Trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 (1 pet); $750 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Please contact the leasing office for a full list of breed restrictions for dogs; Weight limit: 80 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Artisan Series have any available units?
The Artisan Series has 3 units available starting at $2,808 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Artisan Series have?
Some of The Artisan Series's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Artisan Series currently offering any rent specials?
The Artisan Series is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy a reduced amenity fee ($300), plus 1-month FREE on all residences for a limited time!* *Contact an agent for more details, residences can be held for up to 3 weeks.
Is The Artisan Series pet-friendly?
Yes, The Artisan Series is pet friendly.
Does The Artisan Series offer parking?
Yes, The Artisan Series offers parking.
Does The Artisan Series have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Artisan Series offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Artisan Series have a pool?
No, The Artisan Series does not have a pool.
Does The Artisan Series have accessible units?
Yes, The Artisan Series has accessible units.
Does The Artisan Series have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Artisan Series has units with dishwashers.
Does The Artisan Series have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Artisan Series has units with air conditioning.
