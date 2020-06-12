/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
162 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hoboken, NJ
Southwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,418
1129 sqft
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Southwest Hoboken
17 Units Available
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,747
1244 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
Southeast Hoboken
9 Units Available
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,247
842 sqft
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
Southwest Hoboken
30 Units Available
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,327
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Northwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Southwest Hoboken
32 Units Available
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1124 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Northwest Hoboken
19 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1098 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
North East Hoboken
5 Units Available
Roosevelt
180 10th Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1075 sqft
Stylish homes combine with impressive on-site amenities at Roosevelt to bring you a new standard of living in Hamilton Park. Layouts provide sophisticated open kitchens with breakfast bars in select apartments.
Southwest Hoboken
26 Units Available
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,736
1152 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Northwest Hoboken
18 Units Available
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
928 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
North East Hoboken
22 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1248 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Northwest Hoboken
4 Units Available
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1217 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Northwest Hoboken
11 Units Available
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1152 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
515 Washington St 3C
515 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Perfect Two Bedroom Rental Right On Washington St! - Property Id: 172511 Great two bedroom, 1 bathroom on Washington Street. This spacious & cozy apartment offers a large living/dining room area that leads to each bedroom.
Northwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
257 12th st A4
257 12th Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Gorgeous Uptown Hoboken Two Bed Two Bath APT! - Property Id: 76267 Charming and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath in uptown Hoboken where old world charm of exposed bricks meets modern kitchen and baths.
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
703 Park Ave 9I
703 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1004 sqft
Absolutely Stunning Two Bed Rental On Park Ave - Property Id: 85262 ewly remodeled and updated 1,004 SF 2BD/2BA in the heart of midtown, on desirable tree lined Park Avenue.
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
509 1st st 3C
509 1st St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
900 sqft
Amazing Two Bed Rental: Downtown Hoboken! - Property Id: 76264 No Broker Fee on a 13 month lease!Must See..Very, nice 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms Apt, with Laundry Hook Ups.
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
132 monroe St 3
132 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1085 sqft
Luxurious Two Bed For Rent In Downtown Hoboken! - Property Id: 85261 Very Bight And Spacious 2BR / 2BTH In levator Bldg. PARKING INCLUDED! Corner Unit, Lots Of Windows, Open Kitchen, SS Appliances And Granite Countertops Equipped With A Wine Cooler.
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
500 Jefferson St 4C
500 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
800 sqft
Unit 4C Available 08/01/20 Stunning Two Bed Rental In Heart Of Hoboken!!! - Property Id: 295644 *Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* The Silverman This two bed, two bath apartment features immaculately designed kitchen and bathrooms that
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
529 Jefferson St 7C
529 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
750 sqft
Unit 7C Available 08/01/20 Perfect Renovated 2 Bed Rental In Central Hoboken! - Property Id: 295658 *Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* This 2 bedroom on Jefferson Street features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, in
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
604 Adams St 7C
604 Adams St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
775 sqft
Unit 7C Available 08/01/20 Centrally Located 2 Bed, Newly Renovated Apt Avail - Property Id: 295653 *Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* This top floor apartment boasts Manhattan skyline views with a rare patio/outdoor space.
North East Hoboken
1 Unit Available
413 Washington St 1008
1008 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,139
1192 sqft
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 289744 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE **APPLICATION FEE REIMBURSEMENT & 50% OFF AMENITY FEE ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON
Northwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
1320 Willow Ave 2
1320 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1211 sqft
The Harlow - Hoboken - Property Id: 106905 - NO BROKER FEE - $1,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT (APPLICANTS WITH GOOD CREDIT SCORE). - WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. -HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT ENTIRE APARTMENT.
