Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

239 Apartments for rent in Hoboken, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Northwest Hoboken
4 Units Available
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,684
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
$
Southeast Hoboken
8 Units Available
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,748
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Northwest Hoboken
19 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,070
1414 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Northwest Hoboken
22 Units Available
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1165 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Southwest Hoboken
27 Units Available
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,691
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,296
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Southwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,065
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,418
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Southwest Hoboken
31 Units Available
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,514
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,582
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,327
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
North East Hoboken
22 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1152 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southwest Hoboken
17 Units Available
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,660
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,395
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Southwest Hoboken
32 Units Available
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,804
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,923
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Northwest Hoboken
3 Units Available
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,808
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Soaring ceilings, solid wood doors and natural oak hardwood floors. In-home washer and dryer. Contemporary kitchens with walnut cabinets, wine rack, stainless steel pulls and soft close drawers.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
511 1st Street
511 1st Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1100 sqft
Downtown Hoboken, near restaurants, shops, and light rail at 2nd St and Path downtown hoboken on Hudson St.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
402 Jefferson Street
402 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1134 sqft
Downtown Hoboken, near restaurants, shops, and light rail at 2nd St and Path downtown hoboken on Hudson St.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Northwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
1201 ADAMS ST
1201 Adams St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the Grand Life! Spectacular and spacious 1 bedroom with all the comforts you deserve. Large open style chef's kitchen features 42" custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
517 JACKSON ST
517 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1515 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare offering at The Emsee, a luxury boutique 12 Unit condo building (with elevator) built in 2010. This spacious 1500+ sq/ft 2BR/2Bath INCLUDES PARKING IN THE BUILDING and is just a few short blocks from the Lightrail.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
551 OBSERVER HIGHWAY
551 Observer Highway, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,100
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PARKING INCLUDED!! Fabulous studio in full service building has an over-sized terrace and PARKING!! Full size and fully renovated kitchen features newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters! Large renovated bath with Jacuzzi

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Northwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
256 9TH ST
256 9th Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra large 2 br duplex with balcony and large roof deck. 256 9th has the space and comfort that you deserve.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
529 Jefferson St 7C
529 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
750 sqft
Unit 7C Available 08/01/20 Perfect Renovated 2 Bed Rental In Central Hoboken! - Property Id: 295658 *Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* This 2 bedroom on Jefferson Street features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, in

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
604 Adams St 7C
604 Adams St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
775 sqft
Unit 7C Available 08/01/20 Centrally Located 2 Bed, Newly Renovated Apt Avail - Property Id: 295653 *Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* This top floor apartment boasts Manhattan skyline views with a rare patio/outdoor space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
925 Monroe St
925 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,395
1795 sqft
Massive Modern 3 Bedroom In Prime Hoboken Location - Property Id: 279404 - No Broker Fee. - Free shuttle service to Hoboken path for residents. - Pets allowed. - Laundry In Unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
1325 Willow Ave 1
1325 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,150
830 sqft
The Harlow - Hoboken - Property Id: 106902 - NO BROKER FEE - $1,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT (APPLICANTS WITH GOOD CREDIT SCORE). - WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. -HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT ENTIRE APARTMENT.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
1315 Willow Ave 3
1315 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,155
1650 sqft
The Harlow - Hoboken - Property Id: 106907 - NO BROKER FEE - $1,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT (APPLICANTS WITH GOOD CREDIT SCORE). - WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. -HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT ENTIRE APARTMENT.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hoboken, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hoboken renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

