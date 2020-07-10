/
apartments under 1800
147 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Hoboken, NJ
Southeast Hoboken
203 WASHINGTON ST
203 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
Prime downtown location - only minutes to the PATH station. Great studio with a sleeping alcove and decorative, non working fireplace. Renovated bathroom. Fantastic light, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Laundry in the building. Sorry, no pets.
Southeast Hoboken
339 PARK AVE
339 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
Live on Park Avenue in downtown Hoboken right beside Church Square Park. This is a great location for easy access to NYC as well as all that Hoboken has to offer. Private garden level entrance to this cute apartment.
North East Hoboken
103 12TH ST
103 12th St, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Open Studio - Great space - Nice bathroom - Hardwood floors, corner unit which provides a lot of light. Heat and hot water included in the rent.
Southwest Hoboken
707 ADAMS ST
707 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, quiet 1Bd/1Bth great location and unbeatable price!
Southwest Hoboken
116 PARK AVE
116 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
450 sqft
Charming and Sunny downtown Park Ave 3 room room Alcove Studio apartment. You're new home features an Eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, microwave, exposed brick, Lots of natural light with 6 large windows with 4 large closets.
Southeast Hoboken
210 9TH ST
210 9th Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
Incredible spacious 1 bedroom apartment, located on 9th & Garden Street in Hoboken.. This affordable unit features hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, separate eat in kitchen & living room, old world charm & so much more. Heat & Hot Water Included.
Northwest Hoboken
255 11TH ST
255 11th Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Affordable & spacious one bedroom, located on a beautiful, tree-line street, in uptown Hoboken. This fantastic unit, is only one flight up, bright & airy, brand new gas stove, heat & hot water included in the rent.
Southwest Hoboken
404 ADAMS ST
404 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Great size one bed one bath apartment - hardwood floors, nice kitchen, good space and location! Prime Hoboken location near shops, dining, night life, entertainment, path, train, bus, and more! Photos from similar unit in the building.
Southwest Hoboken
510 ADAMS ST
510 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1250 sqft
Very spacious 2 BD / 1 BTH in Hoboken. AMAZING location! UNBEATABLE price!!
Southwest Hoboken
87 JEFFERSON ST
87 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Downtown Hoboken! Affordable 1BR + 2Dens. Large master bedroom. One den can be used as another bedroom and other den can be used as an office or large walk-in closet. Bright living room with natural light.
Southwest Hoboken
330 JACKSON ST
330 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
Landlord said rent it! *Price Reduced* One Bedroom, One Bath, Plus Den. High Ceilings, New Floors, All New Kitchen with Granite Counters, trendy backsplash and Stainless steel appliances. Redone last year.
Southwest Hoboken
734 ADAMS ST
734 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
569 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FEE PAID! Great 2 bedroom condo rental on 8th and Adams in Hoboken. Excellent option for a share. This bright unit includes a lovely common yard for entertaining. Additional features include storage and a washer/dryer in the basement.
Southeast Hoboken
611 BLOOMFIELD ST
611 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,750
450 sqft
Charming Studio in a historic brick row home, downtown Hoboken, just a 10 minute walk to the Path Train and NJ Transit System. Wide Plank hardwood floors, exposed brick and high ceilings. Freshly painted. Located on a pretty tree lined street.
Southwest Hoboken
421 JACKSON ST
421 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
FEE PAID! Was built as New Construction.
Southwest Hoboken
216 JEFFERSON ST
216 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
One bed, one bath apartment. Hardwood floors throughout. Priced to move! *Photos of similar unit in the building *Available 8/1 *Pets OK with nonrefundable pet fee per pet and LL approval
Southeast Hoboken
409 BLOOMFIELD ST
409 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
600 sqft
***FEE PAID***GREAT DEAL***MUST SEE***FANTASTIC DOWNTOWN BLOOMFIELD ST. LOCATION. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLD., HWF, FRIDGE, GAS STOVE, CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, BARS, PATH, AND NYC TRANSPORTATION. PIX MAY BE OF SIMILAR UNIT IN BLDG.
Southwest Hoboken
220 MADISON ST
220 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
One bedroom, one bathroom apartment in downtown Hoboken. Unit features stainless steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher as well as hardwood floors throughout. Large bedroom w/ brick exposure.
Southwest Hoboken
128 MADISON ST
128 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
Half Month Broker Fee. Modern 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo in downtown Hoboken with 50% deeded yard.
Southeast Hoboken
64 2ND ST
64 2nd St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Amazing spacious studio, on 2nd & Hudson Street in Hoboken.. This affordable condo unit features hardwood floors, open kitchen/living room, private entrance, washer/dryer on premises & so much more.
Southwest Hoboken
604 JEFFERSON ST
604 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
This one bedroom apartment is the best deal you can find. Located on a great block in midtown Hoboken. Pets allowed with pet fee and Landlords approval. Available ASAP
Southwest Hoboken
713 WILLOW AVE
713 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Nice 1 bedroom condo for lease in The Edwardian. Well maintained and conveniently located in the middle of town. Walk everywhere! Hardwood floors and good closet space. Large clean laundry facilities on the same level. Extra storage in basement.
Southeast Hoboken
208 GARDEN ST
208 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Enjoy the virtues of your Private Yard! Spacious 1 Bedroom Garden Apartment. Great Location. Easy Walk to Path. Features Recently Renovated Eat In Kitchen, Full Bath. Private Yard. No Pets.
Southwest Hoboken
420 GRAND ST
420 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
A Must See! This 2 Bedroom railroad home features, hardwood floors, newly painted walls, arched doorways, and plenty of storage plus all rooms are a generous size.
Southwest Hoboken
327 JACKSON ST
327 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
550 sqft
Wonderful second floor one bedroom apartment offers great price, location and public transportation all in one. First month's rent, month and a half security, and one month broker's fee required to rent apartment.
