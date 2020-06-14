Apartment List
NJ
hoboken
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

165 Apartments for rent in Hoboken, NJ with garage

Hoboken apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Northwest Hoboken
20 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,065
1414 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
21 Units Available
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1163 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Southwest Hoboken
31 Units Available
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,446
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,582
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,327
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North East Hoboken
23 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,747
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,597
1483 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Southeast Hoboken
9 Units Available
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,765
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,874
1082 sqft
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
31 Units Available
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,759
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,923
1668 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Northwest Hoboken
4 Units Available
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,684
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Southwest Hoboken
8 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,065
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,418
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
North East Hoboken
4 Units Available
Roosevelt
180 10th Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,335
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1075 sqft
Stylish homes combine with impressive on-site amenities at Roosevelt to bring you a new standard of living in Hamilton Park. Layouts provide sophisticated open kitchens with breakfast bars in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1086 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southwest Hoboken
17 Units Available
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,660
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,395
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 15 at 03:36pm
Northwest Hoboken
3 Units Available
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,808
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Soaring ceilings, solid wood doors and natural oak hardwood floors. In-home washer and dryer. Contemporary kitchens with walnut cabinets, wine rack, stainless steel pulls and soft close drawers.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
88 Madison Street
88 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1000 sqft
Great unit on special! -Downtown Hoboken -elevator building -near light rail / path - lots of closet space - central a/c and heat - kitchen open to liv area - h/w floors, bedrooms have carpet - kitchen with stainless steel appliances - fitness

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
226 HUDSON ST
226 Hudson Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
2300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This unbelievable 25' wide Duplex 3BR/3Bath + Den/Office located at downtown Hudson Street is simply a one-of-a-kind offering.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
82 Jackson Street 23
82 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
795 sqft
Two bed, Two Bath For Rent IN Hoboken - Property Id: 61766 Amazing 2bed/2bath duplex, features hardwood floors, central A/C, multiple closets and private outdoor space for relaxing. First floor features kitchen, living room, bedroom, full bath.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
515 Washington St 3C
515 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Perfect Two Bedroom Rental Right On Washington St! - Property Id: 172511 Great two bedroom, 1 bathroom on Washington Street. This spacious & cozy apartment offers a large living/dining room area that leads to each bedroom.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
509 1st st 3C
509 1st St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
900 sqft
Amazing Two Bed Rental: Downtown Hoboken! - Property Id: 76264 No Broker Fee on a 13 month lease!Must See..Very, nice 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms Apt, with Laundry Hook Ups.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
604 Adams St 7C
604 Adams St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
775 sqft
Unit 7C Available 08/01/20 Centrally Located 2 Bed, Newly Renovated Apt Avail - Property Id: 295653 *Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* This top floor apartment boasts Manhattan skyline views with a rare patio/outdoor space.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
425 Washington Boulevard
425 Washington Blvd, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,700
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with 1 or 2 months free on lease. Newport Area Jersey City. No Broker Fee! H/W Floors Pool Deck with Barbecue's, Golf Simulator, 24 hr. Gym and more. Minutes walk to the Newport Path Train to NYC.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
108 JACKSON ST
108 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,695
710 sqft
Available July 1st. Stunning 1 bedroom, 1 bath, apartment in the perfect Hoboken location w. garage parking. Bathroom was recently renovated (pics reflect old bathroom). Walking distance to all forms of transportation, shopping, and parks.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Northwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
1201 ADAMS ST
1201 Adams St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the Grand Life! Spectacular and spacious 1 bedroom with all the comforts you deserve. Large open style chef's kitchen features 42" custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
517 JACKSON ST
517 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1515 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare offering at The Emsee, a luxury boutique 12 Unit condo building (with elevator) built in 2010. This spacious 1500+ sq/ft 2BR/2Bath INCLUDES PARKING IN THE BUILDING and is just a few short blocks from the Lightrail.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hoboken, NJ

Hoboken apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

