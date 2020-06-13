/
/
east rutherford
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM
1175 Apartments for rent in East Rutherford, NJ
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
$
13 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$818
1047 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
East Rutherford
13 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
27 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,790
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
Results within 1 mile of East Rutherford
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,933
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
$
17 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 Paterson Plank Rd
101 Paterson Plank Road, Carlstadt, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1368 sqft
No Broker Fee or amenities! 2 BD by Hoboken Path - Property Id: 267856 Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with 1368 Sq. Ft. of Space and interior brick. Large Closets and Bathroom. High Ceilings and alot of Windows. Sauna, 24 Hr. Gym and No Amenities Fee.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wallington
1 Unit Available
188 HAYWARD PL
188 Hayward Place, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1st Floor features 2 BRms, Eat in Kitchen ,Full Bath,LivRm,Laundry in unit (kit).Shared garage for Storage only&Concrete Yard. Freshly Painted,New Windows,New Floor in Kit and Redone HardwoodFloors.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wallington
1 Unit Available
98 LESTER ST
98 Lester Street, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Just renovated fully painted first floor apartment
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wood - Ridge
1 Unit Available
82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7
82 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
662 sqft
Welcome to your new, beautifully renovated, spacious apartment complete with your own parking spot and private entrance! This property is the definition of comfort and convenience.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
North End
1 Unit Available
22 ACORN RD
22 Acorn Rd, Secaucus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
3 bed, 1 bath renovated 2017. 4 large closets with 1600 square feet ! Heat and hot water included. Tenants pay for their own electric and cooking gas. There is a washer dryer hook up in the basement.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
165 FRONT ST
165 Front Street, Secaucus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED Bright and SPACIOUS Two Level DUPLEX in Center of Town, approximately 2500 sq. ft., of living space, Hardwood floors, Living Room - Dinning Room, Eat in kitchen, Half Bathroom.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Passaic Park
1 Unit Available
285 Aycrigg Ave Apt 19I
285 Aycrigg Ave, Passaic, NJ
Studio
$1,390
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious Updated Studio Condo in Passaic Park. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Easy Walk to NJ Transit & Train. 16 Miles frm NYC. This Sun Filled Unit Features 3 Large Windows Boasting Spectacular Views. Nice Size Living Room & Dining Room.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
120 ELLIOTT PL
120 Elliott Place, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Looking for charm with updated amenities? Delighful & pleasant 2nd fl apartment displays original woodwork & generous closet space. The room sizes are enormous! Heat Incl. Virtually visits available.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
709 GOLDEN AVE
709 Golden Avenue, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
***GREAT DEAL***NEWLY UPDATED APT. WITH NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS AND APPLIANCES (FRIDGE, GAS STOVE, MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER). LOCATED ON A VERY QUEIT RESIDENTIAL STREET, NEAR PARKS, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND NYC TRANSPORTATION.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
97 DARWIN AVE
97 Darwin Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
Clean as a whistle 2 bedroom rental with BRAND NEW LAUNDRY IN UNIT. Heat &Hot water INCLUDED. Updtd Bath &Large kitchen with New Cabinets,counters & flooring.#190 NJ Transit to NYC bus at corner. 2 Blocks from wonderful Memorial and Tyron Fields.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
107 ORIENT WAY
107 Orient Way, Rutherford, NJ
Studio
$1,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment on first floor of 4 unit building. Commuter's delight with NYC bus directly in front and Rutherford train .3 miles away.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
267 WEST ERIE AVE
267 West Erie Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 4 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. Shared use of yard is available too.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
North End
1 Unit Available
26 ARN TERRACE
26 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
!! YOUR SECAUCUS NEXT RENTAL HOME OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Take advantage of this One Family home offering you lots of comfort! This gem offers you a large living room, eat-in-kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, large sun porch and backyard,
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
North End
1 Unit Available
259 Grace Ave
259 Grace Ave, Secaucus, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 254148 BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER, 2 MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONERS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PARKING IN FRONT, 1 BLOCK TO NYC TRANSPORTATION AND MAJOR ROADS, IDEAL FOR
1 of 16
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Carlstadt
1 Unit Available
324 Union St
324 Union Street, Carlstadt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Second-floor apartment with balcony. Off-street parking for 2 cars. Tenant pays gas, electric, heat, and hot water. Cable and internet are included in the rent.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
9 Park Avenue
9 Park Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Commuter's Dream! Walk out your front door to trains & buses right to NYC.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
96 Eastern Way
96 Eastern Way, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 96 Eastern Way in Rutherford. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
North End
1 Unit Available
2 ARN TERRACE
2 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,888
3000 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED with 3 levels of living this spectacular Cape Cod in the Urban Oasis of Secaucus comes with 4 Spacious Bedrooms / 3 Full Baths. Parking for 4 cars.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In East Rutherford, the median rent is $1,256 for a studio, $1,395 for a 1-bedroom, $1,662 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,143 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in East Rutherford, check out our monthly East Rutherford Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the East Rutherford area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Rutherford from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.
