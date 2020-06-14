158 Apartments for rent in Hoboken, NJ with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hoboken renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
31 Units Available
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,764
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,923
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
$
Southeast Hoboken
10 Units Available
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,765
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,874
1082 sqft
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Northwest Hoboken
20 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,065
1414 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
21 Units Available
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1163 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Southwest Hoboken
31 Units Available
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,446
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,582
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,327
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North East Hoboken
23 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,747
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,597
1787 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
Northwest Hoboken
4 Units Available
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,684
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Southwest Hoboken
8 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,065
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,418
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
North East Hoboken
4 Units Available
Roosevelt
180 10th Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,335
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1075 sqft
Stylish homes combine with impressive on-site amenities at Roosevelt to bring you a new standard of living in Hamilton Park. Layouts provide sophisticated open kitchens with breakfast bars in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1086 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southwest Hoboken
17 Units Available
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,660
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,395
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Southwest Hoboken
26 Units Available
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,691
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,296
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 15 at 03:36pm
Northwest Hoboken
3 Units Available
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,808
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Soaring ceilings, solid wood doors and natural oak hardwood floors. In-home washer and dryer. Contemporary kitchens with walnut cabinets, wine rack, stainless steel pulls and soft close drawers.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
70 ADAMS ST
70 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,750
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 Bedroom with parking in the luxury Oz building. Located in convenient downtown Hoboken with access to NYC transportation, shops and restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:37am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
511 1st Street
511 1st Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1100 sqft
Downtown Hoboken, near restaurants, shops, and light rail at 2nd St and Path downtown hoboken on Hudson St.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 11:37am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
88 Madison Street
88 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1000 sqft
Great unit on special! -Downtown Hoboken -elevator building -near light rail / path - lots of closet space - central a/c and heat - kitchen open to liv area - h/w floors, bedrooms have carpet - kitchen with stainless steel appliances - fitness

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:37am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
402 Jefferson Street
402 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1134 sqft
Downtown Hoboken, near restaurants, shops, and light rail at 2nd St and Path downtown hoboken on Hudson St.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Castle Point
1 Unit Available
1405 Hudson St 909
909 Hudson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,930
1650 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298478 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
425 Washington Boulevard
425 Washington Blvd, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,700
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with 1 or 2 months free on lease. Newport Area Jersey City. No Broker Fee! H/W Floors Pool Deck with Barbecue's, Golf Simulator, 24 hr. Gym and more. Minutes walk to the Newport Path Train to NYC.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North East Hoboken
1 Unit Available
413 Washington St 1008
1008 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,139
1192 sqft
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 289744 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE **APPLICATION FEE REIMBURSEMENT & 50% OFF AMENITY FEE ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
925 Monroe St
925 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,395
1795 sqft
Massive Modern 3 Bedroom In Prime Hoboken Location - Property Id: 279404 - No Broker Fee. - Free shuttle service to Hoboken path for residents. - Pets allowed. - Laundry In Unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
1320 Willow Ave 2
1320 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1211 sqft
The Harlow - Hoboken - Property Id: 106905 - NO BROKER FEE - $1,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT (APPLICANTS WITH GOOD CREDIT SCORE). - WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. -HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT ENTIRE APARTMENT.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Hoboken, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hoboken renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

