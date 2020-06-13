/
3 bedroom apartments
208 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hoboken, NJ
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Northwest Hoboken
22 Units Available
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1165 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Northwest Hoboken
19 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,070
1414 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Hoboken
8 Units Available
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,597
1483 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
Southwest Hoboken
31 Units Available
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,065
1486 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
North East Hoboken
4 Units Available
Roosevelt
180 10th Street, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,640
1408 sqft
Stylish homes combine with impressive on-site amenities at Roosevelt to bring you a new standard of living in Hamilton Park. Layouts provide sophisticated open kitchens with breakfast bars in select apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Southwest Hoboken
27 Units Available
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,296
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Southwest Hoboken
32 Units Available
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,923
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
North East Hoboken
22 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
Northwest Hoboken
4 Units Available
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Hoboken
17 Units Available
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,795
1395 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
226 MADISON ST
226 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ
Four Bed Two Bath Duplex! NO FEE! Apartment is being completely cleaned and painted. Brand new stainless steel appliances are being installed Prior to move in. Central Air and Heat,Dishwasher, laundry in building.. 4 true bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
74 WASHINGTON ST
74 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1200 sqft
Great location, Great Apartment! 2 blocks to the path on Washinton Street. Large windows with tons of sunlight. 1200 sf. 11" ceilings gives you a feel for the amazing space you have. Large Eat in modern kitchen. 2 modern bathrooms .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Castle Point
1 Unit Available
1405 Hudson St 909
909 Hudson Street, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,930
1650 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298478 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
925 Monroe St
925 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,395
1795 sqft
Massive Modern 3 Bedroom In Prime Hoboken Location - Property Id: 279404 - No Broker Fee. - Free shuttle service to Hoboken path for residents. - Pets allowed. - Laundry In Unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
1315 Willow Ave 3
1315 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,155
1650 sqft
The Harlow - Hoboken - Property Id: 106907 - NO BROKER FEE - $1,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT (APPLICANTS WITH GOOD CREDIT SCORE). - WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. -HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT ENTIRE APARTMENT.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
83 MONROE ST
83 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1320 sqft
Pride of ownership is evident in this lovely, impeccably maintained 3 Bedroom with Den used the third bedroom, bathed in ambient sunlight.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
209 CLINTON ST
209 Clinton Street, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**July 3rd move in** Best 4 Bedroom with OUTDOOR SPACE! City Chic 4 BR for the young urban sophisticate shares in style In the heart of downtown and seconds walk to nightlife, bistros, cafe's shopping and PATH.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
91 GRAND ST
91 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Great share located in a prime, downtown Hoboken neighborhood, close to Path Train, shops, restaurants and parks. Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and hardwood floors. Available June.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
527 MONROE ST
527 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
Experience the best Hoboken has to offer in this rare, true 4 bedroom 4 bath home! Over 1900sf of living space and 600sf private yard with built in gas fire feature, grill and all weather TV.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North East Hoboken
1 Unit Available
1116 WASHINGTON ST
1116 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
July 1 Move-in! Bright and spacious 3-bedroom, 1-bath apartment with the prime uptown Hoboken location you've been searching for! Apartment features massive living & dining rooms, well spaced-out bedrooms and a full kitchen with dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
720 GRAND ST
720 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ
Stunning 4BR/2BA at the Gotham Grand! Spacious unit in elevator building with over 2000sqft sprawling over 1 floor features an open concept stainless appliances, including a wine fridge and ample storage in the kitchen that is divided from the
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
313 JACKSON ST
313 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,339
1250 sqft
*14th month free* The Silverman Reichel team is proud to present this new construction luxury three bed, two bath apartment in desirable Hoboken.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
77 MADISON ST
77 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,685
1280 sqft
Experience the best Hoboken has to offer in this rare, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with beautiful open floor plan and 1000sf common yard! State of the art construction, elevator building, top of the line appliances, custom closets and blinds complete this
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
511 JACKSON ST
511 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1326 sqft
***BROKER FEE PAID BY OWNER*** Amazing elevator building! Unit features a three bed two bath with an amazing open layout and HUGE PRIVATE YARD. Solid construction. Enormous private backyard with heated garage.
