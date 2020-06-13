/
91 Accessible Apartments for rent in Hoboken, NJ
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Southwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,065
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,418
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
North East Hoboken
22 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1152 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
Northwest Hoboken
4 Units Available
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Northwest Hoboken
3 Units Available
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,808
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Soaring ceilings, solid wood doors and natural oak hardwood floors. In-home washer and dryer. Contemporary kitchens with walnut cabinets, wine rack, stainless steel pulls and soft close drawers.
Results within 1 mile of Hoboken
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Jersey City
62 Units Available
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,815
769 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,660
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1322 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown Jersey City
51 Units Available
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,543
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,901
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Waterfront
197 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,389
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
The Waterfront
51 Units Available
VYV
474 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,685
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,820
1127 sqft
Larger apartments with quartz and chrome finishes throughout. Apartments feature sustainable wood, chef's kitchens and large windows. Light rail right outside. Concierge service, on-site parking and outdoor decks. Private fitness studio and lounges.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Tribeca
1 Unit Available
62 Beach Street
62 Beach Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual showings only right now. Summer Rental Only. Short term beautifully furnished Tribeca Loft Apartment. If you need a great place! Beautiful 2 BR loft style Tribeca apartment in the Fischer Mills building.
Results within 5 miles of Hoboken
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Boerum Hill
27 Units Available
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,368
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,319
950 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Financial District
5 Units Available
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,598
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,321
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,911
764 sqft
Stylish and modern apartment living in Manhattan's financial district. On-site cafe and landscaped rooftop deck. Spacious, upscale interiors, and multiple floor plans. Near several subway lines.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Prospect Heights
7 Units Available
461 Dean
461 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,651
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,651
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,130
1086 sqft
Convenient to the Atlantic Terminal Mall and Oxford Park, this pet-friendly community offers a fitness center, yoga studio, valet laundry and sky lounge. Apartments feature walnut flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and custom cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,730
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:49am
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,392
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,767
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:49am
$
Williamsburg
11 Units Available
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,045
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,566
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
924 sqft
Near East River State Park and close to Kent Avenue Citi Bike station. Apartments offer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site rooftop lounge boasting waterfront views of Manhattan.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Koreatown
28 Units Available
The Dylan
309 5th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,813
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,963
1015 sqft
Residents can look out their windows and see the NYC skyline. Theaters, libraries, museums and shopping are all nearby. This green community offers 24-hour gym and concierge along with a doorman. Hardwood flooring in units.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
The Waterfront
33 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,525
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,872
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,853
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Downtown Brooklyn
60 Units Available
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,670
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,223
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,775
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hub in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
The Waterfront
22 Units Available
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,501
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,818
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,016
1178 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
NoMad
55 Units Available
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY
Studio
$2,801
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,757
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,259
1092 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Madison Square Park. Sophisticated kitchens boast granite counters and stainless steel appliances. At the end of a long day, you'll enjoy relaxing in your marble bathtub.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Roosevelt Island
32 Units Available
The Octagon
888 Main St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,903
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,876
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,923
930 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 2-bedroom apartments on historic Roosevelt Island in NYC. Easy travel with stop on main Red Bus line. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to Lenape Playground.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
The Waterfront
4 Units Available
Vantage
33 Park View Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,391
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,319
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the vantage point of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty from our 45th-floor sky lounge. Find your city oasis in our social, fitness and entertainment spaces that extend out to the zero-entry pool complete with fountains and a waterfall.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:49am
$
Upper East Side
24 Units Available
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,371
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,263
1260 sqft
Recently renovated units with an amazing view of Manhattan. Located on the Upper East Side, this green community provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Garage parking, 24-hour gym and pet-friendly.
