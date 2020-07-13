/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM
458 Apartments for rent in Hoboken, NJ with pool
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
28 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,889
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,325
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,775
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,430
1483 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
20 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,543
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,393
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,670
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
21 Units Available
North East Hoboken
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,995
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,632
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,765
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
23 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,975
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
$
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
Roosevelt
180 10th Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,335
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes combine with impressive on-site amenities at Roosevelt to bring you a new standard of living in Hamilton Park. Layouts provide sophisticated open kitchens with breakfast bars in select apartments.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,985
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,395
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,405
1069 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
$
12 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1152 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
1100 MAXWELL LANE
1100 Maxwell Lane, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,700
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful studio unit in luxury waterfront condominium. Gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops, SS appliances. Custom Hunter Douglas blinds, walk-in closet, and one parking spot included in the rent.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hoboken
1325 Willow Ave 1
1325 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,150
830 sqft
The Harlow - Hoboken - Property Id: 106902 - NO BROKER FEE - $1,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT (APPLICANTS WITH GOOD CREDIT SCORE). - WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. -HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT ENTIRE APARTMENT.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hoboken
1315 Willow Ave 3
1315 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,155
1650 sqft
The Harlow - Hoboken - Property Id: 106907 - NO BROKER FEE - $1,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT (APPLICANTS WITH GOOD CREDIT SCORE). - WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. -HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT ENTIRE APARTMENT.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hoboken
925 Monroe St 505
925 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,120
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large & Modern 1Bedroom In Prime Hoboken Location - Property Id: 279398 - No Broker Fee. - Free shuttle service to Hoboken path for residents. - Pets allowed. - Laundry In Unit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
1125 Maxwell Ln 324A
1125 Maxwell Lane, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,950
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Massive 1 Bed In Hoboken's Elite Maxwell Building - Property Id: 99978 Live like royalty in this large 1080 SF 1 Bed 1.5 Bath in the finest full amenity luxury building in Hoboken. Maxwell Place offers you all the comfort you deserve.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hoboken
1320 Willow Ave 2
1320 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1211 sqft
The Harlow - Hoboken - Property Id: 106905 - NO BROKER FEE - $1,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT (APPLICANTS WITH GOOD CREDIT SCORE). - WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. -HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT ENTIRE APARTMENT.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Castle Point
1405 Hudson St 909
909 Hudson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,930
1650 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298478 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
5 14th St 1
5 Fourteenth St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Shipyard - Property Id: 226605 - No broker fee !!! - Desirable Waterfront Location ! - Only $1000 for security deposit (applicants with good credit) - Walking distance or Free shuttle to Ferry / Bus / Light-Rail transportation ! - Walking
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
425 Washington Boulevard
425 Washington Blvd, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,800
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with 1 or 2 months free on lease. Newport Area Jersey City. No Broker Fee! H/W Floors Pool Deck with Barbecue's, Golf Simulator, 24 hr. Gym and more. Minutes walk to the Newport Path Train to NYC.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
727 ADAMS ST
727 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,400
1775 sqft
MOVE NOW THROUGH AUGUST 1 AND RECEIVE ONE FREE MONTH - THE NEW STANDARD IN LUXURY RENTALS 727 Adams features 16 spacious 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes, each with generous outdoor space and indoor parking for additional fee.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
700 1ST ST
700 1st Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1151 sqft
Come see this beautiful 2 Bed and 2 Bath unit at the Sky Club.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
1025 MAXWELL LANE
1025 Maxwell Lane, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury NW corner unit at Maxwell Place. Lots of windows and natural light. Ample storage. Freshly painted. 2 bed 2 bath approximately 1331 sq. ft. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, private balcony with NYC views.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
770 JACKSON ST
770 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,660
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the finest of finishes, the simplicity of contemporary style, and the sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline over the Hudson River.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
1233 BLOOMFIELD ST
1233 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,975
Situated on one of uptown Hoboken's most esteemed and intoxicatingly charming tree-lined blocks just six minutes from the NY Waterway Ferry at 14th Street, No.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
1500 GARDEN ST
1500 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,350
1865 sqft
Oversized 2bed+large den/2.5bath loft at the coveted Harborside Lofts, a boutique full service converted loft building on Hoboken's waterfront.
Results within 1 mile of Hoboken
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
237 Units Available
The Waterfront
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,292
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,688
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Similar Pages
Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoboken 3 BedroomsHoboken Accessible ApartmentsHoboken Apartments under $1,800Hoboken Apartments under $1500
Hoboken Apartments under $2,000Hoboken Apartments under $2,200Hoboken Apartments with BalconyHoboken Apartments with GarageHoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHoboken Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ