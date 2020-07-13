/
109 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hoboken, NJ
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
28 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,889
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,325
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
24 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,244
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,715
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,308
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
17 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
20 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,543
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,393
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,642
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
21 Units Available
North East Hoboken
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,995
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,632
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,765
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
13 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,843
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,443
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
$
15 Units Available
Southeast Hoboken
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,802
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,731
1082 sqft
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
23 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,975
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
26 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1165 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
Roosevelt
180 10th Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,335
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes combine with impressive on-site amenities at Roosevelt to bring you a new standard of living in Hamilton Park. Layouts provide sophisticated open kitchens with breakfast bars in select apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
9 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,985
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,395
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,405
1069 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
12 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1152 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
3 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,040
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
$
3 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,808
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Soaring ceilings, solid wood doors and natural oak hardwood floors. In-home washer and dryer. Contemporary kitchens with walnut cabinets, wine rack, stainless steel pulls and soft close drawers.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
513 1st Street
513 1st Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1000 sqft
DOWNTOWN HOBOKEN FEATURES: - OPEN SPACE CONCEPT -H/W FLOORS -CENTRAL A/C & HEAT -SKYLIGHT IN 1 BEDROOM -W/D IN UNIT - SEC DEP - 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
314 Garden St 2B
314 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,258
700 sqft
PERFECT One Bed Rental In Downtown Hoboken! - Property Id: 173440 WOW!!! GREAT LOCATION....TERRIFIC VALUE.... BONUS ROOM FOR OFFICE/DEN!! BUILDING IS BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
635 Park Ave 2C
635 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
MASSIVE Two Bed Apartment On Tree Lined Park Ave! - Property Id: 106376 1 PARKING INCLUDED!!! This Gorgeous 1300sf 2BR/1Bath with hardwood floors throughout, High Cathedral Ceiling, Lofty Open Floor Layout, kitchen w SS appliances, & in unit W/D.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
509 1st st 3C
509 1st St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
900 sqft
Amazing Two Bed Rental: Downtown Hoboken! - Property Id: 76264 No Broker Fee on a 13 month lease!Must See..Very, nice 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms Apt, with Laundry Hook Ups.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
515 Washington St 3C
515 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Perfect Two Bedroom Rental Right On Washington St! - Property Id: 172511 Great two bedroom, 1 bathroom on Washington Street. This spacious & cozy apartment offers a large living/dining room area that leads to each bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hoboken
259 12th st A
259 12th Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
800 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed Apartment Rental In Hoboken - Property Id: 85259 The Santa Fe Condominiums! Quintessential Hoboken two bedroom (on opposite ends), two baths with exposed brick and tall ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
621 Monroe St H2
621 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
Luxurious Two bed Two Bath In Hoboken!!! - Property Id: 61770 This 2 bed/2 bath condo features hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen with new appliances, and a stacked washer/dryer! The spacious master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
204 grand st 2A
204 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
793 sqft
Perfect 1 Bed Rental WITH Parking In Hoboken - Property Id: 61737 ONE BEDROOM UNIT IN THIS MODERN 30 UNIT ELEVATOR BRICK BUILDING.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
306 Garden St 1
306 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1500 sqft
306 Garden Street #1 - Property Id: 304109 Virtual Tour Available - Broker fee equal to one month rent. Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this spacious 2 bedroom home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
529 Jefferson St 3
529 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
693 sqft
Beautiful 2BR/1BA with Laundry in Unit - Property Id: 280840 *Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* This 2 bedroom on Jefferson Street features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, in unit washer and dryer and access from
