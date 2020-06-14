Apartment List
/
NJ
/
hoboken
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:31 PM

211 Apartments for rent in Hoboken, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hoboken renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
31 Units Available
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,446
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,587
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,327
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
$
Southeast Hoboken
10 Units Available
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,765
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,874
1082 sqft
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
31 Units Available
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,764
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,923
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
20 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,065
1414 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
21 Units Available
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1165 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North East Hoboken
23 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,747
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,597
1483 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Northwest Hoboken
4 Units Available
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,684
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
8 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,065
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,418
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1152 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
26 Units Available
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,691
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,296
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 15 at 03:36pm
Northwest Hoboken
3 Units Available
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,808
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Soaring ceilings, solid wood doors and natural oak hardwood floors. In-home washer and dryer. Contemporary kitchens with walnut cabinets, wine rack, stainless steel pulls and soft close drawers.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
703 Park Ave 9I
703 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1004 sqft
Absolutely Stunning Two Bed Rental On Park Ave - Property Id: 85262 ewly remodeled and updated 1,004 SF 2BD/2BA in the heart of midtown, on desirable tree lined Park Avenue.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
515 Washington St 3C
515 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Perfect Two Bedroom Rental Right On Washington St! - Property Id: 172511 Great two bedroom, 1 bathroom on Washington Street. This spacious & cozy apartment offers a large living/dining room area that leads to each bedroom.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
203 Madison St 11
203 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
675 sqft
Luxury 1 Bed Rental In Desired Hoboken! - Property Id: 173431 Stylish and bright 1 bed 1 bath first floor condo located in the heart of Hoboken. This fabulous condo boasts hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
509 1st st 3C
509 1st St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
900 sqft
Amazing Two Bed Rental: Downtown Hoboken! - Property Id: 76264 No Broker Fee on a 13 month lease!Must See..Very, nice 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms Apt, with Laundry Hook Ups.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Northwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
257 12th st A4
257 12th Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Gorgeous Uptown Hoboken Two Bed Two Bath APT! - Property Id: 76267 Charming and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath in uptown Hoboken where old world charm of exposed bricks meets modern kitchen and baths.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
529 Jefferson St 7C
529 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
750 sqft
Unit 7C Available 08/01/20 Perfect Renovated 2 Bed Rental In Central Hoboken! - Property Id: 295658 *Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* This 2 bedroom on Jefferson Street features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, in

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
925 Monroe St
925 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,395
1795 sqft
Massive Modern 3 Bedroom In Prime Hoboken Location - Property Id: 279404 - No Broker Fee. - Free shuttle service to Hoboken path for residents. - Pets allowed. - Laundry In Unit.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
316 Hudson St D1
316 Hudson St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Amazing Location, Close To Hoboken PATH - Property Id: 100658 Location Location 316 Hudson. Fantastic 2 bedroom one bath located on Hoboken's most desirable street.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North East Hoboken
1 Unit Available
1107 Washington St 5E
1107 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bed On Hoboken's Main Drag, Washington St - Property Id: 172527 Gorgeous and quiet 1 bedroom with a bonus loft located on Washington and 11th Street with laundry in unit! This apartment features a kitchen with modern cabinetry, stainless steel

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
621 Monroe St H2
621 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
Luxurious Two bed Two Bath In Hoboken!!! - Property Id: 61770 This 2 bed/2 bath condo features hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen with new appliances, and a stacked washer/dryer! The spacious master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
120 Jackson St 3
120 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,550
700 sqft
Gorgeous Luxury One Bed Apartment: Unique Building - Property Id: 103702 Welcome to this sheik 1 bedroom-1.5 bath apartment in downtown Hoboken on Jackson Street. Gourmet kitchen with SS Appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hoboken, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hoboken renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoboken 3 BedroomsHoboken Accessible ApartmentsHoboken Apartments under $1,800Hoboken Apartments under $1500
Hoboken Apartments under $2,000Hoboken Apartments under $2,200Hoboken Apartments with BalconyHoboken Apartments with GarageHoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHoboken Apartments with Move-in Specials
Hoboken Apartments with ParkingHoboken Apartments with PoolHoboken Apartments with Washer-DryerHoboken Dog Friendly ApartmentsHoboken Furnished ApartmentsHoboken Pet Friendly PlacesHoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice