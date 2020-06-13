Apartment List
238 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hoboken, NJ

Finding an apartment in Hoboken that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
20 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,065
1414 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
32 Units Available
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,446
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,582
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,327
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
North East Hoboken
23 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
Southeast Hoboken
9 Units Available
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,765
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,874
1082 sqft
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
31 Units Available
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,759
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,923
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Northwest Hoboken
4 Units Available
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,684
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
21 Units Available
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1165 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,065
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,418
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
North East Hoboken
4 Units Available
Roosevelt
180 10th Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,335
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1075 sqft
Stylish homes combine with impressive on-site amenities at Roosevelt to bring you a new standard of living in Hamilton Park. Layouts provide sophisticated open kitchens with breakfast bars in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1152 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
17 Units Available
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,660
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,395
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
26 Units Available
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,691
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,296
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Northwest Hoboken
3 Units Available
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,808
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Soaring ceilings, solid wood doors and natural oak hardwood floors. In-home washer and dryer. Contemporary kitchens with walnut cabinets, wine rack, stainless steel pulls and soft close drawers.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
259 12th st A
259 12th Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
800 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed Apartment Rental In Hoboken - Property Id: 85259 The Santa Fe Condominiums! Quintessential Hoboken two bedroom (on opposite ends), two baths with exposed brick and tall ceilings.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
159 Newark St C
159 Newark Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
753 sqft
Perfect One Bedroom Steps To Hoboken PATH! - Property Id: 173413 Premier location!! 1 bed/ 1 bath minutes from the path in sought after Downtown Hoboken.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
314 Garden St 2B
314 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,258
700 sqft
PERFECT One Bed Rental In Downtown Hoboken! - Property Id: 173440 WOW!!! GREAT LOCATION....TERRIFIC VALUE.... BONUS ROOM FOR OFFICE/DEN!! BUILDING IS BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
712 Willow Ave D
712 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 Bed Rental In PRIME Central Hoboken - Property Id: 174784 Fantastically modernized and upgraded one bedroom.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North East Hoboken
1 Unit Available
1107 Washington St 5E
1107 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bed On Hoboken's Main Drag, Washington St - Property Id: 172527 Gorgeous and quiet 1 bedroom with a bonus loft located on Washington and 11th Street with laundry in unit! This apartment features a kitchen with modern cabinetry, stainless steel

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
528 Washington St 1A
528 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
PRIME LOCATION: One Bed Rental In Hoboken - Property Id: 102520 Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath plus den with heat and hot water included in Hoboken! Very bright and airy with high ceilings. Modern kitchen and bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
621 Monroe St H2
621 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
Luxurious Two bed Two Bath In Hoboken!!! - Property Id: 61770 This 2 bed/2 bath condo features hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen with new appliances, and a stacked washer/dryer! The spacious master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
204 grand st 2A
204 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
793 sqft
Perfect 1 Bed Rental WITH Parking In Hoboken - Property Id: 61737 ONE BEDROOM UNIT IN THIS MODERN 30 UNIT ELEVATOR BRICK BUILDING.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
505 4th st 516A
505 4th St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
900 sqft
Gotham Mills Building Two Bed For Lease!! - Property Id: 76260 Take a look at this Amazing 2 bedroom apartment in The Gotham Mills Building!! Large Bedrooms and Living Space! Great layout! Central Air! Elevator Building! Laundry in Building! Large

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
515 Washington St 3C
515 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Perfect Two Bedroom Rental Right On Washington St! - Property Id: 172511 Great two bedroom, 1 bathroom on Washington Street. This spacious & cozy apartment offers a large living/dining room area that leads to each bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hoboken, NJ

Finding an apartment in Hoboken that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

