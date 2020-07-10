240 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in Hoboken, NJ
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
219 WASHINGTON ST
219 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
**INCREDIBLE LOCATION** --- 5 min to PATH , Train, Ferry, Bus and Lightrail.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
114 PARK AVE
114 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
Awesome 1br + office on Downtown Park Ave. Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. Large living room, large Eat in Kitchen and large bathroom. Bedroom in rear of the building, fits Queen bed and 2 large dressers. Heat and hot water included.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
203 WASHINGTON ST
203 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
Prime downtown location - only minutes to the PATH station. Great studio with a sleeping alcove and decorative, non working fireplace. Renovated bathroom. Fantastic light, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Laundry in the building. Sorry, no pets.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
618 PARK AVE
618 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing, unique, and quiet 2BD/1Bth! Great Location.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
339 PARK AVE
339 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
Live on Park Avenue in downtown Hoboken right beside Church Square Park. This is a great location for easy access to NYC as well as all that Hoboken has to offer. Private garden level entrance to this cute apartment.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
307 MONROE ST
307 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
540 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1br/1ba with updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, under-mount lighting, custom cabinets with tile backsplash, additional custom pantry/storage in kitchen, tiled floors in bathroom and shower.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
103 12TH ST
103 12th St, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Open Studio - Great space - Nice bathroom - Hardwood floors, corner unit which provides a lot of light. Heat and hot water included in the rent.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
707 ADAMS ST
707 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, quiet 1Bd/1Bth great location and unbeatable price!
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hoboken
1025 WILLOW AVE
1025 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,000
600 sqft
1/2 FEE! Bright and spacious studio with lots of unique detail in uptown Hoboken row house. Private garden level entrance and vestibule. Large living space with hardwood floors, recess lighting, and tons of closet space.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
116 PARK AVE
116 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
450 sqft
Charming and Sunny downtown Park Ave 3 room room Alcove Studio apartment. You're new home features an Eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, microwave, exposed brick, Lots of natural light with 6 large windows with 4 large closets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
210 9TH ST
210 9th Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
Incredible spacious 1 bedroom apartment, located on 9th & Garden Street in Hoboken.. This affordable unit features hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, separate eat in kitchen & living room, old world charm & so much more. Heat & Hot Water Included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hoboken
255 11TH ST
255 11th Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Affordable & spacious one bedroom, located on a beautiful, tree-line street, in uptown Hoboken. This fantastic unit, is only one flight up, bright & airy, brand new gas stove, heat & hot water included in the rent.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
410 JEFFERSON ST
410 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
521 sqft
Newly renovated kitchen and bath! Bright top floor 1Bed/1 Bath apartment up two short flights. Lots of sunlight in large eat-in kitchen with original tin ceiling. Hardwood floors and double french doors lead you to a generous sized bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
326 WASHINGTON ST
326 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
***GREAT DEAL***HOT WATER INCLUDED*** 1 MONTH FREE TASTEFULLY RENOVATED STUDIO IN THE HEART OF HOBOKEN***THE PERFECT STARTER APARTMENT CLOSE TO EVERYTHING WITH WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT!!! SS APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN (DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, FRIDGE &
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
605 GARDEN ST
605 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
NO FEE APARTMENT.2 BEDROOMS IN MIDTOWN HOBOKEN.TENANT PAYS NO UTILITIES CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED IN THE RENT.PETS OK WITH LANDLORD APPROVAL. PARKING ONSITE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDITIONAL COST.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
918 WASHINGTON ST
918 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
One bedroom apartment with spacious living room and bedroom, plus office great light, high ceilings, wood floors. Heat & hot water included.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
831 CLINTON ST
831 Clinton Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,930
672 sqft
Magnificent 1 bedroom located in a quiet and charming neighborhood, washer/dryer in building and steps away to Columbus Park - NY transportation.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
404 ADAMS ST
404 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Great size one bed one bath apartment - hardwood floors, nice kitchen, good space and location! Prime Hoboken location near shops, dining, night life, entertainment, path, train, bus, and more! Photos from similar unit in the building.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
510 ADAMS ST
510 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1250 sqft
Very spacious 2 BD / 1 BTH in Hoboken. AMAZING location! UNBEATABLE price!!
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
87 JEFFERSON ST
87 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Downtown Hoboken! Affordable 1BR + 2Dens. Large master bedroom. One den can be used as another bedroom and other den can be used as an office or large walk-in closet. Bright living room with natural light.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
330 JACKSON ST
330 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
Landlord said rent it! *Price Reduced* One Bedroom, One Bath, Plus Den. High Ceilings, New Floors, All New Kitchen with Granite Counters, trendy backsplash and Stainless steel appliances. Redone last year.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
75 JACKSON ST
75 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique One bedroom in Charming Schoolhouse, Wonderful kitchen, dishwasher, granite counter tops, entertaining living room, soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, central a/c, comfortable bedroom & great closet space. Elevator & Laundry Facil...
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
811 WASHINGTON ST
811 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious living room with hard wood floors throughout. Custom built in closets throughout apartment. In building washer/dryer. Available asap.No broker fee!
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
126 ADAMS ST
126 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
700 sqft
Fabulous 4 room apartment - Walk to PATH - 4 large rooms including kitchen, dining room - living room and bedroom - Huge walk in closet - great layout - A/C included - Bath has Jacuzzi tub - Paintings can stay if you like - Near many restaurants,
