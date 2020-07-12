/
southeast hoboken
118 Apartments for rent in Southeast Hoboken, Hoboken, NJ
Verified
16 Units Available
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,802
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,731
1082 sqft
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
1 Unit Available
314 Garden St 2B
314 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,258
700 sqft
PERFECT One Bed Rental In Downtown Hoboken! - Property Id: 173440 WOW!!! GREAT LOCATION....TERRIFIC VALUE.... BONUS ROOM FOR OFFICE/DEN!! BUILDING IS BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED.
1 Unit Available
635 Park Ave 2C
635 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
MASSIVE Two Bed Apartment On Tree Lined Park Ave! - Property Id: 106376 1 PARKING INCLUDED!!! This Gorgeous 1300sf 2BR/1Bath with hardwood floors throughout, High Cathedral Ceiling, Lofty Open Floor Layout, kitchen w SS appliances, & in unit W/D.
1 Unit Available
316 Hudson St D1
316 Hudson St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Amazing Location, Close To Hoboken PATH - Property Id: 100658 Location Location 316 Hudson. Fantastic 2 bedroom one bath located on Hoboken's most desirable street.
1 Unit Available
523 Park Ave C
523 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Massive One Bed Rental In The HEART of Hoboken!!! - Property Id: 172509 Brand new kitchen w/Old world charm details thru-out. This is a Large 1300 SQ Ft apartment. Windows in all main rooms. Large bedrooms and extra office area. High Ceilings.
1 Unit Available
515 Washington St 3C
515 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Perfect Two Bedroom Rental Right On Washington St! - Property Id: 172511 Great two bedroom, 1 bathroom on Washington Street. This spacious & cozy apartment offers a large living/dining room area that leads to each bedroom.
1 Unit Available
919 Park Ave B2
919 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
850 sqft
Stunning Two Bed On Tree Lined Park Ave! - Property Id: 100650 Location! Location! Location! Conveniently located on a great block close to everything Hoboken has to offer.
1 Unit Available
306 Garden St 1
306 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1500 sqft
306 Garden Street #1 - Property Id: 304109 Virtual Tour Available - Broker fee equal to one month rent. Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this spacious 2 bedroom home.
1 Unit Available
243 GARDEN ST
243 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
650 sqft
Spacious and sunny 1 bedroom home located just 5 blocks from the PATH. Nestled on the top floor, this home offers hardwood floors and tons of light. Updated bathroom is located right off the bedroom and offers updated tile floor.
1 Unit Available
235 PARK AVE
235 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It's All About Location! Great downtown location! Nestled on the corner of 3rd & Park, located only one block from Church Square Park and few blocks off of Washington St. & First St.
1 Unit Available
824 GARDEN ST
824 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment. Excellent Midtown Location. Close to NYC Transportation, Washington St and Stevens. Great Layout. Excellent for Shares. Features 2 Large Bedrooms on Opposite Ends of Unit, Eat-In Kitchen, Full Bath, Hardwood Floors.
1 Unit Available
612 HUDSON ST
612 Hudson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Bright & airy 1 bed/1 bath unit plus den/office. Den/office has a window & closet but no door. Also has good size dining room. Hardwood floors and top floor means lots of light! Only two flights up in this Hudson St building.
1 Unit Available
74 GARDEN ST
74 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
663 sqft
Commuters Dream! Welcome home to this top floor one bedroom on Garden Street. This well maintained home features a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a beautiful skylight.
1 Unit Available
502 WASHINGTON ST
502 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Located on 5th and Washington St. - One bed, One bath plus den. Brand new kitchen and appliances, hardwood floors, great light, & great location to all transportation, shops, and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
203 WASHINGTON ST
203 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
Prime downtown location - only minutes to the PATH station. Great studio with a sleeping alcove and decorative, non working fireplace. Renovated bathroom. Fantastic light, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Laundry in the building. Sorry, no pets.
1 Unit Available
320 WASHINGTON ST
320 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
879 sqft
Beautiful 2 BD / 1 BTH in Hoboken with NYC views! Clothes washer and dryer within apartment! AMAZING location!
1 Unit Available
339 PARK AVE
339 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
Live on Park Avenue in downtown Hoboken right beside Church Square Park. This is a great location for easy access to NYC as well as all that Hoboken has to offer. Private garden level entrance to this cute apartment.
1 Unit Available
724 GARDEN ST
724 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 2 Bed plus den (legally a 3 bed) with updated kitchen and bath. Prime Hoboken location. Two large usable bedrooms plus nice den/office area. Well maintained owner occupied building. Landlord pays for heat and hot water.
1 Unit Available
219 WASHINGTON ST
219 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
700 sqft
**INCREDIBLE LOCATION** --- 5 min to PATH , Train, Ferry, Bus and Lightrail.
1 Unit Available
805 GARDEN ST
805 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment located on beautiful tree-lined Garden Street. A short walk to PATH, trains, buses, shops, restaurants, schools, and nights life. Close to all that Washington Street has to offer.
1 Unit Available
817 PARK AVE
817 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
700 sqft
Bright and sunny 701 sq. ft. 2BR/1BA for rent in prime midtown location. Bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the apartment. Only one flight up. Washer/dryer in building. Available August 15th.
1 Unit Available
313 COURT ST
313 Court St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,795
1015 sqft
*Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* The Silverman Reichel Team is proud to present our latest luxury rental listing in this brand-new construction carriage house located on private Court St.
1 Unit Available
703 Park Ave 9I
703 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1004 sqft
Absolutely Stunning Two Bed Rental On Park Ave - Property Id: 85262 ewly remodeled and updated 1,004 SF 2BD/2BA in the heart of midtown, on desirable tree lined Park Avenue.
1 Unit Available
401 BLOOMFIELD ST
401 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1300 sqft
Large 3 bed +den, 1 bath apartment in prime location off Washington St. This bright unit is surrounded by windows and natural sunlight all day. Spacious kitchen & large living room.
