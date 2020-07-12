/
southwest hoboken
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:33 PM
183 Apartments for rent in Southwest Hoboken, Hoboken, NJ
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
28 Units Available
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,889
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,325
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
$
23 Units Available
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,301
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,715
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,308
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
21 Units Available
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,543
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,393
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,642
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
14 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,843
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,443
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
9 Units Available
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,985
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,395
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,405
1069 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
509 1st st 3C
509 1st St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
900 sqft
Amazing Two Bed Rental: Downtown Hoboken! - Property Id: 76264 No Broker Fee on a 13 month lease!Must See..Very, nice 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms Apt, with Laundry Hook Ups.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
621 Monroe St H2
621 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
Luxurious Two bed Two Bath In Hoboken!!! - Property Id: 61770 This 2 bed/2 bath condo features hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen with new appliances, and a stacked washer/dryer! The spacious master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
711 willow ave E
711 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,320
508 sqft
Gorgeous One Bed Rental In Downtown Hoboken - Property Id: 61739 1 Br condo w/lofted storage is definitely a place to call home. The kitchen has been beautifully renovated w granite counters, custom cabinets & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
204 grand st 2A
204 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
793 sqft
Perfect 1 Bed Rental WITH Parking In Hoboken - Property Id: 61737 ONE BEDROOM UNIT IN THIS MODERN 30 UNIT ELEVATOR BRICK BUILDING.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
80 Park Ave G
80 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
685 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect One Bed Rental STEPS ToHoboken PATH Trains - Property Id: 61742 Unique one bedroom loft apartment in elevator building with parking. This rental offers expansive amount of storage including numerous closets and two loft spaces.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
82 Jackson Street 23
82 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
795 sqft
Two bed, Two Bath For Rent IN Hoboken - Property Id: 61766 Amazing 2bed/2bath duplex, features hardwood floors, central A/C, multiple closets and private outdoor space for relaxing. First floor features kitchen, living room, bedroom, full bath.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
529 Jefferson St 3
529 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
693 sqft
Beautiful 2BR/1BA with Laundry in Unit - Property Id: 280840 *Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* This 2 bedroom on Jefferson Street features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, in unit washer and dryer and access from
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
500 Jefferson St
500 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2BR/2BA - Property Id: 245550 he Silverman Reichel Team is proud to present our latest luxury rental listing in this newly renovated brownstone building located on the corner of tree-lined Jefferson St.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
513 1st Street
513 1st Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1000 sqft
DOWNTOWN HOBOKEN FEATURES: - OPEN SPACE CONCEPT -H/W FLOORS -CENTRAL A/C & HEAT -SKYLIGHT IN 1 BEDROOM -W/D IN UNIT - SEC DEP - 1.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
112 JEFFERSON ST
112 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Newly renovated 1 bedroom unit with wood burning fireplace and tons of storage. Feel right at home in this lovely unit located on a beautiful block short distance to the PATH, restaurants, parks and more.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
114 PARK AVE
114 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
Awesome 1br + office on Downtown Park Ave. Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. Large living room, large Eat in Kitchen and large bathroom. Bedroom in rear of the building, fits Queen bed and 2 large dressers. Heat and hot water included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
109 JACKSON ST
109 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in Hoboken with walking distance to everything! Spacious 720Sqft 1 bed/1 full bath condo for rent with one ASSIGNED GARAGE PARKING included. This unit faces the quiet beautifully landscaped courtyard. Hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
84 Adams Street
84 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1013 sqft
Welcome to The Summit! One of Hoboken's most desirable building and downtown neighborhood. to live in offering full amenities such as common roof deck, a beautifully landscaped shared yard with BBQ grill built in, exercise room and elevator.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
618 PARK AVE
618 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing, unique, and quiet 2BD/1Bth! Great Location.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
233 GRAND ST
233 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
580 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed / 1 Bath condo conveniently located in downtown Hoboken. Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors throughout with ceiling fans and in unit Washer/Dryer.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
525 ADAMS ST
525 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
FULL FEE PAID Completely renovated building with no detail left behind. Impeccable attention to every aspect. Kitchen features, granite breakfast bar, stainless appliances, microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
114 CLINTON ST
114 Clinton Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st***PRIVATE BACKYARD & DECK*** 1000sqft 2 bedroom 1 bath home with **PRIVATE 1000sqft YARD**! This 20-wide living area with high ceilings is constantly flooded with natural light from 3 over-sized windows! Custom chef's kitchen
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
400 JEFFERSON ST
400 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
600 sqft
The box layout of this unit makes it feel larger than the square footage. Unit has hardwood floors throughout, wall air conditioning, and a laundry space in the basement. Close to downtown and all Hoboken has to offer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
307 MONROE ST
307 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
540 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1br/1ba with updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, under-mount lighting, custom cabinets with tile backsplash, additional custom pantry/storage in kitchen, tiled floors in bathroom and shower.
