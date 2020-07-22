Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

125 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Hoboken, NJ

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,500 in Hoboken is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask wh...

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
109 MADISON ST
109 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
One bedroom with renovated eat in kitchen, hardwood floors in bedroom and living room, high ceilings, lots of windows.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
1145 GARDEN ST
1145 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,500
1 Bedroom
Ask
Rare to the market studio apartment in great Uptown Hoboken, minutes to path and ferry! This studio boost hardwood floors, separate kitchen and bathroom area.
Results within 1 mile of Hoboken

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
415 CENTRAL AVE
415 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Spacious studio in the heart of JC Heights. Laundry on site. Close to PATH and Buses for quick access to NYC, Hoboken or Journal Square. Located on Central Avenue which has great shops and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Union City
928 21ST ST 33
928 21st Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
600 sqft
1BR APT FOR RENT CLOSETS, LIVING ROOM, HEAT/WATER - Property Id: 325603 ** OWNERS ARE STRICT ON CREDIT SO PLEASE, INQUIRE ONLY IF YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW** NO BROKER FEE! Laundromat in front! Large and spacious 1 bedroom with ample Living

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
186 South Street
186 South Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,194
600 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 325131 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Tons of sunlight *Tiles walls in bathroom *Near transportation *Ceramic kitchen tiles *Hardwood

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
188 South St 31
188 South St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,149
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 316314 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in bathroom *Heat and hot water

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Union City
137 36 Street
137 36th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Spacious Apartment in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 298312 Beautiful Newly Renovated Spacious 1 bd 1 bath Apartment! Hardwood flooring! Recessed lighting! Living/Dining Area! Marble Bath! New Appliances! Spacious Closet space! Pet

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
3689 John F Kennedy Blvd 2Y
3689 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
LUXURY BASEMENT APT FOR RENT JC HEIGHTS - Property Id: 286509 --BASEMENT APT-- --NO BROKER FEE-- --PRIVATE SIDE ENTRANCE-- --WINDOWS ABOVE GROUND-- --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --SS APPLIANCES-- --WHITE SHAKER CABINETS-- -- QUARTZ TOPS-- --PET

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
429 Hoboken Ave 42
429 Hoboken Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 320267 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Microwave *Hardwood Flooring *Naturally lit *Hardwood flooring *Spacious and airy *Tons of

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
188 South St 32
188 South Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,149
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 316299 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in bathroom *Heat and hot water

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
384 Baldwin Ave 5
384 Baldwin Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM** - Property Id: 271561 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM** **NO FEE** **ONE MONTH FREE RENT** (restrictions may apply) ~APT Features~ *Granite countertops *Heat and hot water included *Dishwasher *Microwave *Hardwood flooring *Tons of

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
24 Beacon Ave 22
24 Beacon Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,199
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 312860 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in bathroom Leasing: *No Brokers

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
3687 John F Kennedy Blvd 2g
3687 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
3687 JFK JC - Property Id: 287246 BRAND NEW KITCHEN BASEMENT APARTMENT WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE ABOVE GROUND WINDOWS LIVING ROOM TONS OF CLOSET SPACE Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
520 Central Ave 3
520 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
550 sqft
NICE 1BR APARTMENT FOR RENT, CLOSETS, NYC BUS! - Property Id: 295193 CONVENIENT 1BR APARTMENT FOR RENT, CLOSETS, HEAT & HOT WATER, 8-MIN TO LIGHT RAIL STATION, NO BROKERS FEE.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Union City
808 22 STREET
808 22nd St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
NICE LARGE 1 BD APARTMENT!! - Property Id: 313252 NEWLY RENOVATED LARGE 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT!! AIRY! LOTS OF LIGHT! RECESSED LIGHTING! MARBLE BATH! UPGRADED APPLIANCES! HARDWOOD FLOORS! RIGHT NEAR MANHATTAN! RIGHT NEAR SHOPPING &

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Union City
2102 KENNEDY BLVD
2102 Kennedy Blvd, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
GORGEOUS LARGE 1 BEDROOM!! - Property Id: 313255 NEWLY RENOVATED LARGE 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT!! AIRY! LOTS OF LIGHT! RECESSED LIGHTING! LIVING ROOM!! MARBLE BATH! UPGRADED APPLIANCES! HARDWOOD FLOORS! RIGHT NEAR MANHATTAN! RIGHT NEAR SHOPPING &

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
384 Baldwin Ave
384 Baldwin Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
9 GRAHAM ST
9 Graham Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
Beautifully kept 1 bedroom apt with possibility of being used as a 2 bed (space is small so can also just be used as a living room area). Like new very sunny above ground 1st floor unit with washer and dryer and a nice deck from the bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Union City
1110 CENTRAL AVE
1110 Central Avenue, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
500 sqft
Charming newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment only 1 flight up in a Victorian style 3-family home featuring large bay windows with a front view of Central Avenue, high ceilings, beautiful light fixtures surrounded by ornate ceiling

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Union City
514 4TH ST
514 4th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Favorably sized one bedroom apartment is surrounded by all that Union City has to offer. This commuter friendly apartment won't last long. Parking lot next door is currently at maximum capacity.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Union City
418 14TH ST
418 14th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
500 sqft
Heat & Hot Water Included ! Amazing Natural Light through Windows, Renovated & Clean 1 bedroom apartment with plenty of closet space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
334 OGDEN AVE
334 Ogden Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious 1 BD / 1 BTH in Jersey City Heights. Brand New Kitchen. Washer and Dryer within Building! AMAZING location! Directly next to park with Beautiful NYC Views!! Great transportation options!

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Union City
817 10TH ST
817 10th Street, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
LOVELY 1 BEDROOM IN A CENTRALLY LOCATED SECTION OF UNION CITY. BORDER LINE OF JERSEY CITY, AND NORTH BERGEN. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NYC BUS STOP ON KENNEDYBLVD. ALL APPLIANCES STAINLESS STEEL. BROKER'S FEE.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Union City
120 32ND ST
120 32nd Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,490
586 sqft
Spacious recently fully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in Union City. A block from the highway and busses and a short distance to the light rail. Heat and Hot water included. Tenant just pays electric and cooking gas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1500 in Hoboken, NJ

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,500 in Hoboken is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,500 in Hoboken in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,500 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

