Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage package receiving 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage green community lobby online portal

77 Park Avenue Apartments in New Jersey is perfectly located near great shopping, dining and nightlife on Washington Street, just three blocks from the PATH. Our beautiful apartments include studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. With pass-through kitchens, modern appliances, walk-in closets and amazing downtown and midtown Manhattan views, 77 Park Apartments will make you feel at home. Take advantage of the convenient concierge service, on site pick-up and drop-off dry cleaning, laundry, and on-site ATM. Residents will enjoy working out in the fitness center or relaxing in our landscaped courtyard and sundeck.