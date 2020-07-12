/
northwest hoboken
624 Apartments for rent in Northwest Hoboken, Hoboken, NJ
17 Units Available
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
12 Units Available
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,775
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,430
1483 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
23 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,975
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
26 Units Available
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1165 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
12 Units Available
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1152 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
3 Units Available
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,040
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
3 Units Available
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,808
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Soaring ceilings, solid wood doors and natural oak hardwood floors. In-home washer and dryer. Contemporary kitchens with walnut cabinets, wine rack, stainless steel pulls and soft close drawers.
1 Unit Available
259 12th st A
259 12th Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
800 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed Apartment Rental In Hoboken - Property Id: 85259 The Santa Fe Condominiums! Quintessential Hoboken two bedroom (on opposite ends), two baths with exposed brick and tall ceilings.
1 Unit Available
1331 Grand Street
1331 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cypress Point, a steel and concrete building and one of Hoboken's sought after location close to Lincoln Tunnel, NYC Bus Stops, Trader Joe's, Parks, and many more.
1 Unit Available
1000 WILLOW AVE
1000 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
*Landlord pays broker's fee on immediate move in* Spacious three bed one bath apartment in corner building! Hardwood floors, Lots of light, nice size bedrooms and newer bath.
1 Unit Available
908 Park Ave B
908 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Two bed Rental in HOboken! Washer / Dryer IN UNIT - Property Id: 61761 Location, Location, Location! This apartment is immaculate! Featuring 2 beds 1 bad + den this is the perfect unit to call home.
1 Unit Available
1325 Willow Ave 1
1325 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,150
830 sqft
The Harlow - Hoboken - Property Id: 106902 - NO BROKER FEE - $1,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT (APPLICANTS WITH GOOD CREDIT SCORE). - WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. -HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT ENTIRE APARTMENT.
1 Unit Available
1315 Willow Ave 3
1315 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,155
1650 sqft
The Harlow - Hoboken - Property Id: 106907 - NO BROKER FEE - $1,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT (APPLICANTS WITH GOOD CREDIT SCORE). - WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. -HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT ENTIRE APARTMENT.
1 Unit Available
925 Monroe St 505
925 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,120
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large & Modern 1Bedroom In Prime Hoboken Location - Property Id: 279398 - No Broker Fee. - Free shuttle service to Hoboken path for residents. - Pets allowed. - Laundry In Unit.
1 Unit Available
315 11TH ST
315 11th St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
900 sqft
***DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY***VERY NICE UPTOWN HOBOKEN TWO BEDROOM ONLY TWO BLOCKS FROM TRADER JOE'S, MINUTES TO WASHINGTON ST. AND THE BUS TO NYC CLOSE AS WELL. IT IS ALSO A PET FRIENDLY BLDG.
1 Unit Available
1320 Willow Ave 2
1320 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1211 sqft
The Harlow - Hoboken - Property Id: 106905 - NO BROKER FEE - $1,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT (APPLICANTS WITH GOOD CREDIT SCORE). - WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. -HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT ENTIRE APARTMENT.
1 Unit Available
1025 WILLOW AVE
1025 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,000
600 sqft
1/2 FEE! Bright and spacious studio with lots of unique detail in uptown Hoboken row house. Private garden level entrance and vestibule. Large living space with hardwood floors, recess lighting, and tons of closet space.
1 Unit Available
938 WILLOW AVE
938 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Private yard in this Over sized duplex with 3 bedroom or 4th bedroom would be railroad. Spacious duplex, 2 full baths with high ceilings and large private backyard plus washer/ dryer in the home. Great share. Pets allowed with deposit.
1 Unit Available
915 MADISON ST
915 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath Top Floor Apartment, located in a luxury elevator condominium building. This freshly painted unit features an open kitchen, with granite counter tops, modern appliances and a breakfast bar overlooking the open living area.
1 Unit Available
255 11TH ST
255 11th Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Affordable & spacious one bedroom, located on a beautiful, tree-line street, in uptown Hoboken. This fantastic unit, is only one flight up, bright & airy, brand new gas stove, heat & hot water included in the rent.
1 Unit Available
936 WILLOW AVE
936 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment on Convenient Willow Ave. Located 1 Block from NYC Bus. Close to Washington St, Columbus Park and Stevens. Ideal for Shares.
1 Unit Available
400-414 9TH ST
400-414 9th Street, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1594 sqft
3 bedroom, approx 1594 sq ft condo in one of Hoboken's most sought-after complexes, The Columbus. Sun filled and very spacious, please see floor plan at documents. Bright living room with panoramic open views of Hoboken City and parks.
1 Unit Available
1020 PARK AVE
1020 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Rent by August 1st and get first month's rent half off!! Two bedroom one bath + den in uptown Hoboken available for rent immediately. Great area of Hoboken on 11th and Park close to Washington St, shops, restaurants and NYC transportation.
1 Unit Available
1200 GRAND ST
1200 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 1 bedroom home at the Upper Grand.
