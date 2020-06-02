All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:51 AM

The Rivington

1130 Grand St · (201) 212-4623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$500 deposit special [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Rent Special
$500 deposit special [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020]
Location

1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C207 · Avail. now

$3,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit NG203 · Avail. Aug 13

$3,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit C214 · Avail. Jul 16

$3,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Rivington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
package receiving
business center
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
The Rivington Apartments sits in the heart of Hoboken, often referred to as the best downtown area in Northern New Jersey. Hoboken is perfect for those searching for all the urban conveniences without the big-city pace. Newly renovated with open kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies create an atmosphere that feels just how home should. When you're not working out in our 24-hour fitness center or relaxing in courtyard, do some exploring and make the most of our fantastic location.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 0
limit: 2
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 50
fee: 500
Cats
rent: 35
fee: 0

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Rivington have any available units?
The Rivington has 17 units available starting at $3,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Rivington have?
Some of The Rivington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Rivington currently offering any rent specials?
The Rivington is offering the following rent specials: $500 deposit special [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Is The Rivington pet-friendly?
Yes, The Rivington is pet friendly.
Does The Rivington offer parking?
Yes, The Rivington offers parking.
Does The Rivington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Rivington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Rivington have a pool?
No, The Rivington does not have a pool.
Does The Rivington have accessible units?
No, The Rivington does not have accessible units.
Does The Rivington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Rivington has units with dishwashers.
Does The Rivington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Rivington has units with air conditioning.
