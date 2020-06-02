Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking garage package receiving business center bbq/grill guest parking internet access lobby online portal

The Rivington Apartments sits in the heart of Hoboken, often referred to as the best downtown area in Northern New Jersey. Hoboken is perfect for those searching for all the urban conveniences without the big-city pace. Newly renovated with open kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies create an atmosphere that feels just how home should. When you're not working out in our 24-hour fitness center or relaxing in courtyard, do some exploring and make the most of our fantastic location.