1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:49 PM
133 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hoboken, NJ
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
20 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
30 Units Available
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,587
780 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
$
Southeast Hoboken
10 Units Available
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,765
604 sqft
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
31 Units Available
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,764
757 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North East Hoboken
23 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
900 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
901 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
8 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,065
846 sqft
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
$
North East Hoboken
4 Units Available
Roosevelt
180 10th Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,335
724 sqft
Stylish homes combine with impressive on-site amenities at Roosevelt to bring you a new standard of living in Hamilton Park. Layouts provide sophisticated open kitchens with breakfast bars in select apartments.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,100
768 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
26 Units Available
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,691
862 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
17 Units Available
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,395
758 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Northwest Hoboken
4 Units Available
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
761 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated May 15 at 03:36pm
Northwest Hoboken
3 Units Available
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,808
798 sqft
Soaring ceilings, solid wood doors and natural oak hardwood floors. In-home washer and dryer. Contemporary kitchens with walnut cabinets, wine rack, stainless steel pulls and soft close drawers.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
232 PARK AVE
232 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,350
625 sqft
One of the best locations in town this brightly lit condo features living room skylight, chic exposed brick, fully renovated kitchen with quartz counter tops, and S/S appliance pkg.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
203 Madison St 11
203 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
675 sqft
Luxury 1 Bed Rental In Desired Hoboken! - Property Id: 173431 Stylish and bright 1 bed 1 bath first floor condo located in the heart of Hoboken. This fabulous condo boasts hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
425 Washington Boulevard
425 Washington Blvd, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,700
766 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with 1 or 2 months free on lease. Newport Area Jersey City. No Broker Fee! H/W Floors Pool Deck with Barbecue's, Golf Simulator, 24 hr. Gym and more. Minutes walk to the Newport Path Train to NYC.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
223 Bloomfield St
223 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,800
681 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Spacious apartment downtown - Property Id: 144729 One bedroom condo in lovely elevator building on downtown Bloomfield Street. 5min walk to PATH/NJ transit and ferry, 3min to Hoboken waterfront, 1 block from bus stop.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
1325 Willow Ave 1
1325 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,150
830 sqft
The Harlow - Hoboken - Property Id: 106902 - NO BROKER FEE - $1,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT (APPLICANTS WITH GOOD CREDIT SCORE). - WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. -HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT ENTIRE APARTMENT.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North East Hoboken
1 Unit Available
5 14th St 1
5 Fourteenth St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,795
The Shipyard - Property Id: 226605 - No broker fee !!! - Desirable Waterfront Location ! - Only $1000 for security deposit (applicants with good credit) - Walking distance or Free shuttle to Ferry / Bus / Light-Rail transportation ! - Walking
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
109 Willow Ave. #17
109 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
775 sqft
Crazy Nice One Bed Rental Steps To Hoboken PATH - Property Id: 3009 The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken, Downtown Jersey City, and West New York real estate.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
712 Willow Ave D
712 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
700 sqft
Gorgeous 1 Bed Rental In PRIME Central Hoboken - Property Id: 174784 Fantastically modernized and upgraded one bedroom.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
528 Washington St 1A
528 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
PRIME LOCATION: One Bed Rental In Hoboken - Property Id: 102520 Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath plus den with heat and hot water included in Hoboken! Very bright and airy with high ceilings. Modern kitchen and bath.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North East Hoboken
1 Unit Available
1107 Washington St 5E
1107 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
761 sqft
One Bed On Hoboken's Main Drag, Washington St - Property Id: 172527 Gorgeous and quiet 1 bedroom with a bonus loft located on Washington and 11th Street with laundry in unit! This apartment features a kitchen with modern cabinetry, stainless steel
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
159 Newark St C
159 Newark Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
753 sqft
Perfect One Bedroom Steps To Hoboken PATH! - Property Id: 173413 Premier location!! 1 bed/ 1 bath minutes from the path in sought after Downtown Hoboken.
