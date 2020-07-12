497 Apartments for rent in North East Hoboken, Hoboken, NJ

/
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
21 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,995
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,632
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,765
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt
180 10th Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,335
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes combine with impressive on-site amenities at Roosevelt to bring you a new standard of living in Hamilton Park. Layouts provide sophisticated open kitchens with breakfast bars in select apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1013 Park Ave 2
1013 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
553 sqft
Perfect 1 Bed Apartment For Rent ON Gorgeous Block - Property Id: 87525 Beautiful 1 bedroom only 1 flight up located in Upper Hoboken only 3 blocks from NYC bus. The apt boasts kitchen with granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1124 WASHINGTON ST
1124 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large rambling rental can be used as one or two BR railroad style plus den and Living room on uptown Washington Street with all shopping and transportation right outside door! Available Sept 1. Great bright large unit. All rooms connect.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1315 Washington Street
1315 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
529 sqft
Charm meets urban chic living desirably located in one of Hoboken's Uptown Prime neighborhood. This is a well laid out spacious one bedroom with pocket doors that is large enough to accommodate a king size bed. wall to wall closet space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1100 MAXWELL LANE
1100 Maxwell Lane, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,700
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful studio unit in luxury waterfront condominium. Gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops, SS appliances. Custom Hunter Douglas blinds, walk-in closet, and one parking spot included in the rent.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
103 12TH ST
103 12th St, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Open Studio - Great space - Nice bathroom - Hardwood floors, corner unit which provides a lot of light. Heat and hot water included in the rent.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1035 WASHINGTON ST
1035 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1130 sqft
PRIVATE BACK YARD!!! Very spacious 3 BD / 2 BTH in Hoboken with Living room/Den. Dishwasher and Clothes Washer and Dryer in Apt! AMAZING location!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1107 Washington St 5E
1107 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bed On Hoboken's Main Drag, Washington St - Property Id: 172527 Gorgeous and quiet 1 bedroom with a bonus loft located on Washington and 11th Street with laundry in unit! This apartment features a kitchen with modern cabinetry, stainless steel
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1204 Garden St A
1204 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2300 sqft
Full Uptown Hoboken Brownstone For Rent! WOW - Property Id: 177631 Uptown Hoboken Entire Brownstone for rent on 12th and garden....triplex layout with 4/5 bedrooms-2 full baths and backyard....2300 Sq. Ft.....
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
415 Washington St 1015
1015 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,090
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments Near NYC - Property Id: 300530 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE **APPLICATION FEE REIMBURSEMENT & 50% OFF AMENITY FEE ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1125 Maxwell Ln 324A
1125 Maxwell Lane, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,950
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Massive 1 Bed In Hoboken's Elite Maxwell Building - Property Id: 99978 Live like royalty in this large 1080 SF 1 Bed 1.5 Bath in the finest full amenity luxury building in Hoboken. Maxwell Place offers you all the comfort you deserve.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5 14th St 1
5 Fourteenth St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Shipyard - Property Id: 226605 - No broker fee !!! - Desirable Waterfront Location ! - Only $1000 for security deposit (applicants with good credit) - Walking distance or Free shuttle to Ferry / Bus / Light-Rail transportation ! - Walking
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1300 HUDSON ST
1300 Hudson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
665 sqft
***ASAP MOVE IN*** Amazing location huge 1 bedroom loft on desired Hudson St!! Newly renovated property features plenty of closet space, hardwood floors, lutron "smart home" light switches, restoration hardware chandelier, stainless steel appliances
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1002 WASHINGTON ST
1002 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1150 sqft
Large one bedroom plus den with hardwood floors throughout. This spacious unit has lots of natural light, large open living room with plenty of space for a full dining set and additional storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1204 WASHINGTON ST
1204 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,650
781 sqft
Spacious & bright one bedroom on desirable uptown Washington St. This 2nd-floor home features hardwood floors, newly renovated bathroom & kitchen with dishwasher and gas range, SS appliances, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
161 14TH ST
161 Fourteenth St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
450 sqft
Level up and lose the roommate! Best deal in town! Top Floor! Penthouse One bedroom apartment with NYC bus right outside your front door.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1104 WASHINGTON ST
1104 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
Modern, uptown, 2 bedroom apartment. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, bright and sunny and super spacious. Roommate or family friendly. Apartment has been cleaned and painted.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
207 14TH ST
207 Fourteenth St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
823 sqft
Come home to this spectacular one-of-a kind uptown 2 bed/2bath duplex and enjoy the welcoming warm feeling of this home with original details of exposed brick walls,16 ft ceilings,9ft.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1001 GARDEN ST
1001 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
950 sqft
Perfect 2 bed 1 bath on quiet uptown residential block. This unit receives tons of natural sunlight with 3 different exposures. Apartments feels much larger than the square footage, high ceilings, hardwood floors & bedrooms on separate ends.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1214 BLOOMFIELD ST
1214 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1300 sqft
Location, Location, 1214 Bloomfield. Spacious 2 bedroom duplex in uptown Hoboken with private yard. With extra large kitchen, living and dining room, you get the space that you deserve. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms and bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1500 WASHINGTON ST
1500 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1145 sqft
Fabulous PENTHOUSE CORNER unit at the desirable Hudson Tea! 1300 + sqft of sunlight and views! 14' ceilings with 10' picture windows featuring expansive views of the Palisades, Hoboken and NYC! Separate dining area only available in corner units!
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1038 GARDEN ST
1038 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Great 3br +den could be a 4 br. in the heart of Hoboken. Great tree lined block. Extra large living room with tons of closet space and storage. Extra room perfect for an office or small br..
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
108 14TH ST
108 14th St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
NO FEE! 2 bedrooms 1 bath located Uptown - Unit feature exposed brick, modern kitchen, hardwood floors, Central air and heat, dishwasher, and a lot of natural light.
