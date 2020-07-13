Apartment List
140 Apartments for rent in Hoboken, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hoboken apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
28 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,889
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,325
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:41pm
$
24 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,244
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,715
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,308
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 11:41pm
$
17 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,775
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,430
1483 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
20 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,543
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,393
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,642
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
21 Units Available
North East Hoboken
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,995
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,632
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,765
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
14 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,843
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,443
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
$
16 Units Available
Southeast Hoboken
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,802
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,731
1082 sqft
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
23 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,975
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
26 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1165 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
Roosevelt
180 10th Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,335
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes combine with impressive on-site amenities at Roosevelt to bring you a new standard of living in Hamilton Park. Layouts provide sophisticated open kitchens with breakfast bars in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,985
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,395
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,405
1069 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
12 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1152 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
3 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,040
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
3 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,808
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Soaring ceilings, solid wood doors and natural oak hardwood floors. In-home washer and dryer. Contemporary kitchens with walnut cabinets, wine rack, stainless steel pulls and soft close drawers.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
635 Park Ave 2C
635 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
MASSIVE Two Bed Apartment On Tree Lined Park Ave! - Property Id: 106376 1 PARKING INCLUDED!!! This Gorgeous 1300sf 2BR/1Bath with hardwood floors throughout, High Cathedral Ceiling, Lofty Open Floor Layout, kitchen w SS appliances, & in unit W/D.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
509 1st st 3C
509 1st St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
900 sqft
Amazing Two Bed Rental: Downtown Hoboken! - Property Id: 76264 No Broker Fee on a 13 month lease!Must See..Very, nice 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms Apt, with Laundry Hook Ups.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
515 Washington St 3C
515 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Perfect Two Bedroom Rental Right On Washington St! - Property Id: 172511 Great two bedroom, 1 bathroom on Washington Street. This spacious & cozy apartment offers a large living/dining room area that leads to each bedroom.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
919 Park Ave B2
919 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
850 sqft
Stunning Two Bed On Tree Lined Park Ave! - Property Id: 100650 Location! Location! Location! Conveniently located on a great block close to everything Hoboken has to offer.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
204 grand st 2A
204 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
793 sqft
Perfect 1 Bed Rental WITH Parking In Hoboken - Property Id: 61737 ONE BEDROOM UNIT IN THIS MODERN 30 UNIT ELEVATOR BRICK BUILDING.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
80 Park Ave G
80 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
685 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect One Bed Rental STEPS ToHoboken PATH Trains - Property Id: 61742 Unique one bedroom loft apartment in elevator building with parking. This rental offers expansive amount of storage including numerous closets and two loft spaces.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
82 Jackson Street 23
82 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
795 sqft
Two bed, Two Bath For Rent IN Hoboken - Property Id: 61766 Amazing 2bed/2bath duplex, features hardwood floors, central A/C, multiple closets and private outdoor space for relaxing. First floor features kitchen, living room, bedroom, full bath.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
500 Jefferson St
500 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2BR/2BA - Property Id: 245550 he Silverman Reichel Team is proud to present our latest luxury rental listing in this newly renovated brownstone building located on the corner of tree-lined Jefferson St.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
513 1st Street
513 1st Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1000 sqft
DOWNTOWN HOBOKEN FEATURES: - OPEN SPACE CONCEPT -H/W FLOORS -CENTRAL A/C & HEAT -SKYLIGHT IN 1 BEDROOM -W/D IN UNIT - SEC DEP - 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hoboken, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hoboken apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

