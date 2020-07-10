/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:38 PM
212 Apartments for rent in Hoboken, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
18 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,543
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,198
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,586
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
24 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,975
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
21 Units Available
North East Hoboken
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,978
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,632
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,765
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
26 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1165 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,775
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,430
1483 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
14 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,843
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,443
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
29 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,914
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,335
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,985
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,395
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,405
1069 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1152 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
3 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,040
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
3 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,808
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Soaring ceilings, solid wood doors and natural oak hardwood floors. In-home washer and dryer. Contemporary kitchens with walnut cabinets, wine rack, stainless steel pulls and soft close drawers.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
112 JEFFERSON ST
112 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Newly renovated 1 bedroom unit with wood burning fireplace and tons of storage. Feel right at home in this lovely unit located on a beautiful block short distance to the PATH, restaurants, parks and more.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
74 GARDEN ST
74 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
663 sqft
Commuters Dream! Welcome home to this top floor one bedroom on Garden Street. This well maintained home features a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a beautiful skylight.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
109 JACKSON ST
109 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in Hoboken with walking distance to everything! Spacious 720Sqft 1 bed/1 full bath condo for rent with one ASSIGNED GARAGE PARKING included. This unit faces the quiet beautifully landscaped courtyard. Hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
316 Hudson St D1
316 Hudson St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Amazing Location, Close To Hoboken PATH - Property Id: 100658 Location Location 316 Hudson. Fantastic 2 bedroom one bath located on Hoboken's most desirable street.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
621 Monroe St H2
621 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
Luxurious Two bed Two Bath In Hoboken!!! - Property Id: 61770 This 2 bed/2 bath condo features hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen with new appliances, and a stacked washer/dryer! The spacious master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
515 Washington St 3C
515 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Perfect Two Bedroom Rental Right On Washington St! - Property Id: 172511 Great two bedroom, 1 bathroom on Washington Street. This spacious & cozy apartment offers a large living/dining room area that leads to each bedroom.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
1013 Park Ave 2
1013 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
553 sqft
Perfect 1 Bed Apartment For Rent ON Gorgeous Block - Property Id: 87525 Beautiful 1 bedroom only 1 flight up located in Upper Hoboken only 3 blocks from NYC bus. The apt boasts kitchen with granite countertops.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
306 Garden St 1
306 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1500 sqft
306 Garden Street #1 - Property Id: 304109 Virtual Tour Available - Broker fee equal to one month rent. Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this spacious 2 bedroom home.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
529 Jefferson St 3
529 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
693 sqft
Beautiful 2BR/1BA with Laundry in Unit - Property Id: 280840 *Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* This 2 bedroom on Jefferson Street features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, in unit washer and dryer and access from
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
500 Jefferson St
500 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2BR/2BA - Property Id: 245550 he Silverman Reichel Team is proud to present our latest luxury rental listing in this newly renovated brownstone building located on the corner of tree-lined Jefferson St.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hoboken
1331 Grand Street
1331 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cypress Point, a steel and concrete building and one of Hoboken's sought after location close to Lincoln Tunnel, NYC Bus Stops, Trader Joe's, Parks, and many more.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
320 WASHINGTON ST
320 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
879 sqft
Beautiful 2 BD / 1 BTH in Hoboken with NYC views! Clothes washer and dryer within apartment! AMAZING location!
