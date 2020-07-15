/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
878 Studio Apartments for rent in Hoboken, NJ
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
27 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,309
675 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,985
482 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
1100 MAXWELL LANE
1100 Maxwell Lane, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,500
610 sqft
Beautiful studio unit in luxury waterfront condominium. Gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops, SS appliances. Custom Hunter Douglas blinds, walk-in closet.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
203 WASHINGTON ST
203 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,800
Prime downtown location - only minutes to the PATH station. Great studio with a sleeping alcove and decorative, non working fireplace. Renovated bathroom. Fantastic light, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Laundry in the building. Sorry, no pets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
103 12TH ST
103 12th St, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Open Studio - Great space - Nice bathroom - Hardwood floors, corner unit which provides a lot of light. Heat and hot water included in the rent.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
313 1ST ST
313 1st St, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,150
420 sqft
*Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* Luxurious Downtown Hoboken Studio apartment in the Historic Jefferson Trust building.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hoboken
1025 WILLOW AVE
1025 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,000
600 sqft
1/2 FEE! Bright and spacious studio with lots of unique detail in uptown Hoboken row house. Private garden level entrance and vestibule. Large living space with hardwood floors, recess lighting, and tons of closet space.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
326 WASHINGTON ST
326 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,850
450 sqft
***GREAT DEAL***HOT WATER INCLUDED*** 1 MONTH FREE TASTEFULLY RENOVATED STUDIO IN THE HEART OF HOBOKEN***THE PERFECT STARTER APARTMENT CLOSE TO EVERYTHING WITH WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT!!! SS APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN (DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, FRIDGE &
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
611 BLOOMFIELD ST
611 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,750
450 sqft
Charming Studio in a historic brick row home, downtown Hoboken, just a 10 minute walk to the Path Train and NJ Transit System. Wide Plank hardwood floors, exposed brick and high ceilings. Freshly painted. Located on a pretty tree lined street.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
300 1ST ST
300 1st Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,850
500 sqft
Fantastic well maintained Studio Unit in Downtown Hoboken just steps to the PATH. Hardwood floors throughout, Central AC, exposed brick wall and lots of windows. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets & dishwasher.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
1500 HUDSON ST
1500 Hudson St, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,895
735 sqft
Penthouse studio with spectacular views of lower Manhattan and the Hudson River. This alcove studio has a separate sleeping area and offers a spacious living / dining area and an open kitchen with a breakfast bar.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
770 JACKSON ST
770 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,660
422 sqft
Enjoy the finest of finishes, the simplicity of contemporary style, and the sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline over the Hudson River.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
156 7TH ST
156 7th Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,100
561 sqft
Welcome home to this absolutely unique and spacious studio with outdoor space in midtown Hoboken, just a block away from Washington Street. This south-facing unit is drenched in sunlight through multiple energy-conserving windows.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
1015 WASHINGTON ST
1015 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,700
432 sqft
Desirable studio located in uptown Hoboken on Washington st, close proximity to all the best that Hoboken has to offer! This studio apartment features hardwood floors, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, full bathroom and large closets.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
1145 GARDEN ST
1145 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,500
Rare to the market studio apartment in great Uptown Hoboken, minutes to path and ferry! This studio boost hardwood floors, separate kitchen and bathroom area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
320 JEFFERSON ST
320 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,250
Great priced studio located on 3rd and Jefferson St - Newer Appliances, tiled floors, Washer/Dryer in the building and hot water included in rent! Prime location near shops, dining, entertainment, path, bus, train, schools, parks, and more!
Results within 1 mile of Hoboken
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
$
33 Units Available
The Waterfront
Urby
200 Greene Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,450
477 sqft
Jersey City Urby is a bustling urban playhouse on the waterfront and minutes from Manhattan via the Exchange Place PATH or nearby ferry. Its everything a high-end, luxury apartment promises with way more character and charm.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
232 Units Available
The Waterfront
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,292
585 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
$
22 Units Available
The Waterfront
Aquablu
110 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,397
607 sqft
Aquablu, one of Newport's premium luxury towers, offers residents some of the finest living accommodations and unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
12 Units Available
Chelsea
Ten23
500 W 23rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,051
480 sqft
Modern apartments in Chelsea and within walking distance of Penn Station. Features include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Relax in the courtyard or at the coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
60 Units Available
The Waterfront
VYV North
474 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,555
732 sqft
Larger apartments with quartz and chrome finishes throughout. Apartments feature sustainable wood, chef's kitchens and large windows. Light rail right outside. Concierge service, on-site parking and outdoor decks. Private fitness studio and lounges.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
58 Units Available
The Waterfront
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$3,615
1309 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
44 Units Available
Chelsea
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,940
572 sqft
This green community is situated in West Chelsea and is only minutes from the waterfront. Onsite valet service, fire pit, 24-hour gym and garage parking. All units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
42 Units Available
Chelsea
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,010
515 sqft
Doorman building in West Chelsea, close to Chelsea Waterside Park. Smoke-free. Residences have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, elevator, 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly units.
Similar Pages
Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoboken 3 BedroomsHoboken Accessible ApartmentsHoboken Apartments under $1,800Hoboken Apartments under $1500
Hoboken Apartments under $2,000Hoboken Apartments under $2,200Hoboken Apartments with BalconyHoboken Apartments with GarageHoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHoboken Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ