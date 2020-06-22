All apartments in Raleigh
5320 Wenesly Court

5320 Wenesly Court West · (336) 344-9239
Location

5320 Wenesly Court West, Raleigh, NC 27616

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1848 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. Located near Triangle Town Center Mall for shopping and dining. Reach US1, Louisburg Rd or 440 quickly. Also get to downtown Raleigh in 15-20 minutes. Pets are accepted with a pet fee.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 Wenesly Court have any available units?
5320 Wenesly Court has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 5320 Wenesly Court currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Wenesly Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Wenesly Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5320 Wenesly Court is pet friendly.
Does 5320 Wenesly Court offer parking?
Yes, 5320 Wenesly Court does offer parking.
Does 5320 Wenesly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Wenesly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Wenesly Court have a pool?
No, 5320 Wenesly Court does not have a pool.
Does 5320 Wenesly Court have accessible units?
No, 5320 Wenesly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Wenesly Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5320 Wenesly Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5320 Wenesly Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5320 Wenesly Court does not have units with air conditioning.
