Vine North Hills.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets furnished hardwood floors extra storage ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill key fob access package receiving accessible elevator parking 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments concierge conference room courtyard e-payments google fiber internet cafe online portal smoke-free community

A welcome retreat has arrived in Raleigh’s North Hills. Set amidst serene, natural surroundings, Vine offers stunning apartment homes at the peak of sophisticated style and luxurious comfort. Delighting the eyes while rewarding the touch. Features that check every box your lifestyle demands. Community amenities that see to your every need. Taking care of all the little things with ease on a perfect playground that never disappoints. There’s simply no better way to experience North Hills.

Wherever you are in life, you’ll love the view from Vine.