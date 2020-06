Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

This lovely efficiency apartment is located close to NC State and one block from the Wolfline! Bicycle or walk to the Centennial Campus! It has its own private deck and backyard! There are vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. It includes a living room, aloft bedroom, kitchen, one bath and is approx. 400 SF! Built in the late 1980's andis very modern! Large walk in closet in living room! Available 8/1/2020.