Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology online portal smoke-free community

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome home to Park and Market, a luxury apartment community conveniently located in the heart of Midtown Raleigh's 24/7 upscale urban center, North Hills. Filled with beautifully appointed studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, Park and Market has everything you're looking for. Every home comes with stainless steel GE Energy Star Certified appliances, 9' ceilings, granite countertops, a full-size washer and dryer, and much more. Outstanding community features, such as a heated saltwater pool, athletic center, covered parking, three social courtyards, and convenient elevator access. Come by to see everything else we have to offer!