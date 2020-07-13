Amenities
Situated just northwest of downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, The Timbers Apartments is a fantastic apartment community with easy access to several area attractions, including Triangle Town Center, Crabtree Valley Mall, the North Carolina Museum of Art, and PNC Arena. The Timbers is a terrific apartment community with a swimming pool, tennis court, business center, and a playground. Beautifully-appointed apartments feature huge closets, well-equipped kitchens, and optional features such as a fireplace, patio or balcony, and bay windows. You’ll love being a part of our community, so call The Timbers today to schedule a tour!