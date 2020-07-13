All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

The Timbers

Open Now until 6pm
5900 Timber Creek Ln · (919) 230-8725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
VIRTUALLY THE BEST SPECIAL YET… Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees… Call or email our leasing team today for details!
Location

5900 Timber Creek Ln, Raleigh, NC 27612

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0403 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,031

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1302 · Avail. Aug 19

$973

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 847 sqft

Unit 0815 · Avail. now

$1,023

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 847 sqft

Unit 0801 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,023

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 847 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Timbers.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
playground
pool
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Situated just northwest of downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, The Timbers Apartments is a fantastic apartment community with easy access to several area attractions, including Triangle Town Center, Crabtree Valley Mall, the North Carolina Museum of Art, and PNC Arena. The Timbers is a terrific apartment community with a swimming pool, tennis court, business center, and a playground. Beautifully-appointed apartments feature huge closets, well-equipped kitchens, and optional features such as a fireplace, patio or balcony, and bay windows. You’ll love being a part of our community, so call The Timbers today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $175 OAC
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Timbers have any available units?
The Timbers has 4 units available starting at $973 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does The Timbers have?
Some of The Timbers's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Timbers currently offering any rent specials?
The Timbers is offering the following rent specials: VIRTUALLY THE BEST SPECIAL YET… Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees… Call or email our leasing team today for details!
Is The Timbers pet-friendly?
Yes, The Timbers is pet friendly.
Does The Timbers offer parking?
Yes, The Timbers offers parking.
Does The Timbers have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Timbers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Timbers have a pool?
Yes, The Timbers has a pool.
Does The Timbers have accessible units?
No, The Timbers does not have accessible units.
Does The Timbers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Timbers has units with dishwashers.
