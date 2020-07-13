Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center playground pool package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Situated just northwest of downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, The Timbers Apartments is a fantastic apartment community with easy access to several area attractions, including Triangle Town Center, Crabtree Valley Mall, the North Carolina Museum of Art, and PNC Arena. The Timbers is a terrific apartment community with a swimming pool, tennis court, business center, and a playground. Beautifully-appointed apartments feature huge closets, well-equipped kitchens, and optional features such as a fireplace, patio or balcony, and bay windows. You’ll love being a part of our community, so call The Timbers today to schedule a tour!